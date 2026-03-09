Ridhima Pandit Takes Legal Action Against Vanshaj Singh After ‘The 50’ Show Clash

Summary of this article
Actor Ridhima Pandit has taken legal action against fellow reality show contestant Vanshaj Singh following their on-screen altercation on the reality series The 50. The dispute, which began during the show, has now moved beyond television after Pandit allegedly became the target of severe online harassment in the days that followed.
According to reports, the actor has issued a legal notice to Singh and has also filed a complaint with the cyber police authorities. The move comes after a wave of abusive messages and threats surfaced on social media following their argument on the show.
Pandit’s legal team claims that the online hostility intensified after Singh’s activity on social media allegedly encouraged his followers to target the actor. As a result, Pandit is said to have received multiple threatening messages, including rape threats, death threats, and other derogatory comments online.
Legal notice issued after alleged online harassment
Through her lawyers, Pandit has now formally sought action against Singh while also requesting authorities to investigate the individuals responsible for the abusive messages circulating online.
While the actor has not issued a personal statement on the matter, her team confirmed that legal proceedings have begun. “Yes, it is true. We have taken legal action against Vanshaj, and the legal proceedings are underway,” her team said in a brief confirmation.
The complaint to the cyber police is intended to identify and take action against those who allegedly sent threatening messages to the actor.
Reality show controversy draws attention
The confrontation between Pandit and Singh reportedly took place during a heated moment on The 50, a competitive reality show featuring several television personalities. Disagreements between contestants are not unusual in such formats, but the situation appears to have escalated after the episode aired and discussions spilled onto social media.
The current season of the show features contestants including Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nikki Tamboli, among others.
With the matter now entering legal proceedings, authorities are expected to examine the complaint and determine whether further action is required against those accused of harassment.
