Ridhima Pandit Takes Legal Action Against Vanshaj Singh After ‘The 50’ Show Clash

Actor Ridhima Pandit has taken legal action against fellow contestant Vanshaj Singh after their on-screen argument on The 50 allegedly triggered online abuse against her.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Ridhima Pandit Files Lawsuit
Ridhima Pandit Files Lawsuit Against Vanshaj Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ridhima Pandit takes legal action against Vanshaj Singh after a show clash.

  • Actor files cyber police complaint over threats and online harassment.

  • The 50 controversy escalates after social media trolling and abuse.

Actor Ridhima Pandit has taken legal action against fellow reality show contestant Vanshaj Singh following their on-screen altercation on the reality series The 50. The dispute, which began during the show, has now moved beyond television after Pandit allegedly became the target of severe online harassment in the days that followed.

According to reports, the actor has issued a legal notice to Singh and has also filed a complaint with the cyber police authorities. The move comes after a wave of abusive messages and threats surfaced on social media following their argument on the show.

Pandit’s legal team claims that the online hostility intensified after Singh’s activity on social media allegedly encouraged his followers to target the actor. As a result, Pandit is said to have received multiple threatening messages, including rape threats, death threats, and other derogatory comments online.

Legal notice issued after alleged online harassment

Through her lawyers, Pandit has now formally sought action against Singh while also requesting authorities to investigate the individuals responsible for the abusive messages circulating online.

Monalisa on facing discrimination at The 50 - Instagram/Monalisa
The 50 Contestant Monalisa Opens Up On Facing Discrimination: Didn’t Understand Why I Was Being Sidelined

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

While the actor has not issued a personal statement on the matter, her team confirmed that legal proceedings have begun. “Yes, it is true. We have taken legal action against Vanshaj, and the legal proceedings are underway,” her team said in a brief confirmation.

Related Content
Sanju Samson makes a comeback in the playing XI for the all-important clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Gets A Nod Ahead Of Rinku Singh In Do-Or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe
The 50 Grand Finale Is Set To Air On March 22 - Instagram
Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh: The 50 Wild Card Entry Sparks Explosive Showdown
Ridhima Lulla - null
Ridhima Lulla: Reimagining Storytelling In The Age Of AI
Priyadarshan opens up about Rajpal Yadav's legal case - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Priyadarshan Backs Actor, Raises Fee Amid Jail Term
Related Content

The complaint to the cyber police is intended to identify and take action against those who allegedly sent threatening messages to the actor.

Reality show controversy draws attention

The confrontation between Pandit and Singh reportedly took place during a heated moment on The 50, a competitive reality show featuring several television personalities. Disagreements between contestants are not unusual in such formats, but the situation appears to have escalated after the episode aired and discussions spilled onto social media.

The current season of the show features contestants including Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nikki Tamboli, among others.

The 50 Grand Finale Is Set To Air On March 22 - Instagram
Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh: The 50 Wild Card Entry Sparks Explosive Showdown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

With the matter now entering legal proceedings, authorities are expected to examine the complaint and determine whether further action is required against those accused of harassment.

The development came to light in media reports published on March 9.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

  2. What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

  3. India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

  5. India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes

  3. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  4. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  2. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  4. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled