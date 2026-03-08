Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber UK07 Rider Injured During Instagram Live At 150 kmph

The Anurag Dobhal car crash has sparked widespread concern after the YouTuber, popularly known as UK07 Rider, reportedly crashed his vehicle while livestreaming on Instagram.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Anurag Dobhal's car crash occurred during an Instagram livestream on the expressway.

  • YouTuber UK07 Rider hospitalised after high-speed accident.

  • Authorities reviewing the circumstances behind the Anurag Dobhal accident.

The Anurag Dobhal car crash has drawn widespread attention online after the YouTuber, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was injured in a road accident while reportedly livestreaming on Instagram. According to initial information, the incident occurred while Dobhal was driving at high speed on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.

Anurag Dobhal injured in high-speed crash during Instagram livestream

Dobhal, who gained wider recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss 17, was allegedly driving at over 150 kilometres per hour when his vehicle crashed into a divider. The accident reportedly took place while he was broadcasting live to his followers, with parts of the incident later circulating widely on social media platforms.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the crash. However, the viral clips from the livestream have raised concerns about reckless driving and the risks associated with filming content while driving.

Hospitalised after crash as investigation continues

Following the accident, Dobhal was taken to Subharti Hospital for medical treatment. Hospital officials and local authorities have not released detailed information regarding the extent of his injuries at the time of reporting.

The crash has triggered significant discussion online, with fans and followers expressing concern about the influencer’s condition. Authorities are expected to review the incident to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the collision.

Related Content
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal accuses family of mental harassment and torture - Instagram/Anurag Dobhal
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Accuses Parents Of ‘Torture’ After Inter-Caste Marriage: 'This Is My Last Video'
Prakash Raj on The Kerala Story 2 - Instagram/Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj Takes A Jibe At The Kerala Story 2, Shares Pics Of Beef, Pork, Fish Dishes
A screengrab from the video depicting the dangerous car crash in the Bathurst 12 Hour race at the Mount Panorama Circuit. - X/Intercontinental GT Challenge
Terrifying Crash Brings Bathurst 12 Hour Race To Halt, Ralf Aron Hospitalized - Video
Randal Kolo Muani in action for Tottenham Hotspur - SpursOfficial/X
Randal Kolo Muani Car Crash: French Footballer 'Fine', Confirms Spurs Coach Thomas Frank
Related Content
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal accuses family of mental harassment and torture - Instagram/Anurag Dobhal
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Accuses Parents Of ‘Torture’ After Inter-Caste Marriage: 'This Is My Last Video'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It however remains unclear whether the crash was caused by loss of control at high speed or another factor. Officials may examine the viral video footage as part of their review.

Speculation grows after emotional statements online

Amid the incident, some social media users have speculated about the circumstances leading up to the crash. In recent days, Dobhal had spoken publicly about personal difficulties involving family matters.

YouTuber had previously alleged that he was facing mental harassment from family members related to his inter-caste marriage. In a recent YouTube video, which he described as his “last,” Dobhal spoke about the emotional toll the situation had taken on him.

Family members of a victim, who died after consumption of allegedly contaminated water, mourn in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. - PTI
Influencer Apologises After FIR For Remarks Against MP In Indore Water Tragedy Reel

BY PTI

During the Instagram livestream before the crash, he reportedly suggested that the broadcast could be his “last video,” which further fuelled speculation online. However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between these remarks and the accident.

Dobhal, who hails from Dehradun, runs the popular YouTube channel UK07 Rider and has built a large following of more than seven million subscribers through motorcycle vlogs, travel content and automobile reviews.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Allen Shares His Game Plan Against Bumrah

  2. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

  3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top Five Performers From India So Far

  5. Quinton De Kock Questions ICC Travel Plans As Teams Remain Stuck In India After T20 World Cup Exit; Fans React

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  5. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  2. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  3. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  4. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence