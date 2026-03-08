Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber UK07 Rider Injured During Instagram Live At 150 kmph

Summary of this article
Anurag Dobhal's car crash occurred during an Instagram livestream on the expressway.
YouTuber UK07 Rider hospitalised after high-speed accident.
Authorities reviewing the circumstances behind the Anurag Dobhal accident.
The Anurag Dobhal car crash has drawn widespread attention online after the YouTuber, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was injured in a road accident while reportedly livestreaming on Instagram. According to initial information, the incident occurred while Dobhal was driving at high speed on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.
Anurag Dobhal injured in high-speed crash during Instagram livestream
Dobhal, who gained wider recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss 17, was allegedly driving at over 150 kilometres per hour when his vehicle crashed into a divider. The accident reportedly took place while he was broadcasting live to his followers, with parts of the incident later circulating widely on social media platforms.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the crash. However, the viral clips from the livestream have raised concerns about reckless driving and the risks associated with filming content while driving.
Hospitalised after crash as investigation continues
Following the accident, Dobhal was taken to Subharti Hospital for medical treatment. Hospital officials and local authorities have not released detailed information regarding the extent of his injuries at the time of reporting.
The crash has triggered significant discussion online, with fans and followers expressing concern about the influencer’s condition. Authorities are expected to review the incident to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the collision.
It however remains unclear whether the crash was caused by loss of control at high speed or another factor. Officials may examine the viral video footage as part of their review.
Speculation grows after emotional statements online
Amid the incident, some social media users have speculated about the circumstances leading up to the crash. In recent days, Dobhal had spoken publicly about personal difficulties involving family matters.
YouTuber had previously alleged that he was facing mental harassment from family members related to his inter-caste marriage. In a recent YouTube video, which he described as his “last,” Dobhal spoke about the emotional toll the situation had taken on him.
During the Instagram livestream before the crash, he reportedly suggested that the broadcast could be his “last video,” which further fuelled speculation online. However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between these remarks and the accident.
Dobhal, who hails from Dehradun, runs the popular YouTube channel UK07 Rider and has built a large following of more than seven million subscribers through motorcycle vlogs, travel content and automobile reviews.