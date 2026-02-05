Influencer Apologises After FIR For Remarks Against MP In Indore Water Tragedy Reel

Jatin Shukla regrets abusive language used in Instagram post on Bhagirathpura contamination outbreak; case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

P
PTI
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indore water tragedy, Bhagirathpura contamination, Jatin Shukla apology, Shankar Lalwani
Family members of a victim, who died after consumption of allegedly contaminated water, mourn in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Influencer Jatin Shukla apologised for abusive remarks against MP Shankar Lalwani in an Instagram reel on the Indore water tragedy, blaming lack of information.

  • Police registered a case on January 30 under BNS Sections 223 and 352 after a complaint from the MP’s representative.

  • The Bhagirathpura contaminated water outbreak in late December is linked to up to 16–32 deaths, a judicial probe was ordered by the MP High Court.

A social media influencer on Wednesday apologised after a case was registered against him for allegedly making objectionable and false remarks against Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani in an Instagram reel in connection with the Indore drinking water tragedy.

The influencer said he had used abusive language in the reel due to “lack of information.” Social media influencer Jatin Shukla issued an apology through a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, Shukla said that while making the reel on the Indore drinking water tragedy, he used certain abusive words against MP Lalwani due to a "lack of information" and by "mistake," but his intention was not to malign or insult the local MP.

He said, “My words hurt the MP’s sentiments. For this, I apologise to the MP and to all of you.” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said a case was registered against Shukla on January 30 at the crime branch on a complaint lodged by MP’s representative Vishal Gidwani.

Related Content
Related Content

He said the case was registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (disobedience of an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and Section 352 (intentional use of abusive words by a person with the intent to breach peace).

He said the police have imposed legal restrictions on the spread of any kind of misleading information on social media and the influencer violated the prohibitory order.

Officials had said that contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura in late December had caused an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea. Up to 32 people have died in the outbreak so far, according to the Congress.

In a ‘death audit’ report submitted by the state government to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27, it was stated that there was a possibility that 16 deaths in Bhagirathpura were linked to the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water.

The court has ordered a judicial probe into the contaminated drinking water case and constituted a one-member commission headed by former High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y