Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

The Indo-Swedish combine of Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson will take on France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in the Indian Wells men's doubles semi-finals

Yuki Bhambri Andre Goransson vs Alexander Erler Andrea Vavassori match report Indian Wells 2026
File photo of Indian doubles tennis player Yuki Bhambri.
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yuki Bhambri-Andre Goransson beat Alexander Erler-Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 7-6

  • Indian enters his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals

  • The 33-year-old had previously reached the doubles quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 level twice

India's Yuki Bhambri entered his maiden ATP Masters 1000 semifinal as he and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson defeated Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets in Indian Wells.

The 33-year-old Indian had previously reached the doubles quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 level twice, including at Indian Wells last year.

Bhambri and Goransson defeated the Austrian-Italian pair 6-3 7-6 in the quarterfinals that lasted over one hour 30 minutes.

The Indo-Swedish duo dominated on their first serve, winning 83 per cent of the points (29/35), which proved crucial in taking the second-set tie-break and closing out the match.

They will take on France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in the semifinals on Friday.

Rinderknech and Vacherot defeated the Russian duo of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 in their quarterfinal.

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony