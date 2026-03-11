How The US–Israel Assault on Iran Is Linked With The Crisis of American Capitalism

On February 28, Iran’s 86-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed by a US-Israel joint military operation—Operation Epic Fury—leading to the decapitation of the Iranian regime with the possibility of regime change. Their focus remains to destroy Iran’s navy, ground its air force, wreck its missile capability and arms industry, and target the regime, including its top-rung leaders. Touted as ‘The third Gulf war’, the bombing of Iran is being interestingly done in the name of the Iranian people. Yair Lapid, the former prime minister of Israel, said, “We stand with you (Iranians) against this evil regime; a regime that has brought nothing but death and destruction to your country and to the entire region. When this war ends and this regime is gone, we will pray for peace between our historic nations and for the beginning of a new era for the Middle East.” Trump also appealed to the people of Iran immediately after striking them to take over their government once the war is over as it would be their only chance for generations. He said, “Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”