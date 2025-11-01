Bihar Votes On Caste, Not Change: Dalits Still Left Out Of Power

As per the Bihar Caste Survey (2022-23), the Dalits, officially designated as Scheduled Caste (SC), are at the bottom of the three hierarchical layers of Hindus—upper (forward) caste, backward caste, and Dalits—and constitute 19.5 per cent of Bihar’s population (25.69 million). Dominant among them are Paswans (5.31 per cent), Ravidas (5.25 per cent) and Mushars (3.1 per cent). Given the size of the population, Dalits have been a decisive force in State assembly elections since independence, but their marginality, precarity and exclusions in between the elections have pushed them to resist, sometimes as peasant revolts and sometimes as Naxal movements, particularly in the wake of unmediated political power struggles. In a primarily agrarian class structure (80 per cent rural), Bihar presents a strong connect between caste and highly unequal landholding pattern, with no Dalit holding land in ten acres as compared to a whopping 77.4 per cent of upper castes holding land ten acres and above, and 44 per cent of Dalits being landless whereas only 2.9 per cent of upper castes are landless. This in itself explains Bihar’s ‘class-in-caste’ character, and much of the electoral politics veers around this disposition.