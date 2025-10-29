Bihar Polls: Lalu Wants Son As CM, Sonia Her Son As PM but Posts Not Vacant, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad wants to install his son Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar Chief Minister, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi eyes the Prime Minister's post for her son Rahul Gandhi, asserting that "both posts are not vacant." Addressing a rally in Darbhanga to support BJP candidate Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, Shah contrasted NDA's merit-based ticket to a 25-year-old singer with the opposition's "family politics."