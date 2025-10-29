Bihar Polls: Lalu Wants Son As CM, Sonia Her Son As PM but Posts Not Vacant, Says Amit Shah

Shah mocks Lalu's CM push for Tejashwi and Sonia's PM bid for Rahul, declaring posts occupied by NDA leaders.
Labels Mahagathbandhan 'thug bandhan'; cites Lalu's scams and Congress's ₹12 lakh crore graft; questions RJD's PFI stance.
Free rations for 8.52cr, Makhana Board, free power; Darbhanga metro, AIIMS, airport to counter opposition's 'jungle raj'.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad wants to install his son Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar Chief Minister, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi eyes the Prime Minister's post for her son Rahul Gandhi, asserting that "both posts are not vacant." Addressing a rally in Darbhanga to support BJP candidate Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, Shah contrasted NDA's merit-based ticket to a 25-year-old singer with the opposition's "family politics."
Shah branded the Mahagathbandhan a "thug bandhan," accusing Lalu of involvement in fodder, bitumen, and land-for-jobs scams, and Congress of ₹12 lakh crore in corruption cases. He questioned if RJD would keep banned Popular Front of India (PFI) members in jail if voted to power, highlighting NDA's actions against the radical outfit. Shah touted NDA welfare, including free rations for 8.52 crore Biharis, Makhana Board formation, and 125 units of free powe