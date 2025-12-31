India Surpasses Japan To Become World's 4th Largest Economy

India Leaps to Fourth, Surpasses Japan with $4.19 Trillion Economy, Eyes Third Place by 2030 in Defining Year of Robust Growth

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Surpasses Japan To Become Worlds 4th Largest Economy
India Surpasses Japan To Become World's 4th Largest Economy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India overtakes Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy with nominal GDP of - USD 4.187 trillion.

  • Q2 FY26 real GDP growth hits 8.2% , fastest in six quarters; country remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

  • Government aims to surpass Germany and become third-largest by 2030 with projected USD 7.3 trillion GDP.

India has officially become the world’s fourth-largest economy, overtaking Japan with a nominal GDP of approximately USD 4.187 trillion, the government announced today in its year-end economic stocktake.

The milestone was highlighted by the Press Information Bureau and the Ministry of Finance, which stated that India has moved up from fifth position in 2022 to claim the No.4 spot in 2025, based on the latest IMF and World Bank-aligned estimates. The government described the achievement as a “historic leap forward” and proof of the country’s sustained high-growth trajectory even amid global headwinds.

Key highlights from the official statement include:

  • Real GDP growth accelerated to 8.2% in Q2 FY 2025-26 — the strongest quarterly expansion in six quarters.

  • Nominal GDP crossed the USD 4 trillion mark during calendar year 2025.

  • India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with international forecasts projecting 6.5–6.8% growth in 2026.

The government reiterated its target of reaching the third-largest economy by the end of the decade, with projections placing nominal GDP at USD 7.3–7.5 trillion by 2030, overtaking Germany. Long-term ambition remains to achieve a developed-nation status (high middle-income) by 2047.

While per capita income still lags far behind advanced economies (estimated at -USD 2,900 nominal in 2025), the aggregate size underscores India’s rising global economic weight and its increasing influence in international forums.

Final IMF rankings for calendar 2025 are expected to be published in the April 2026 World Economic Outlook, but government sources said the numbers are already conclusive based on current exchange rates and growth data.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Shami Strikes Early For Bengal; Jharkhand vs TN Toss Delayed

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Win Coin Toss, Choose To Bowl First

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: JHA Eye Win Against TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ASM Batting First; Check Playing XIs

  5. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami In Action As BEN Opt To Bowl First

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Kills Four, Raises Questions on Road Safety

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

  4. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  5. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia: Tributes Pour In for Bangladesh’s Iron Lady Of Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast