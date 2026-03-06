Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

Sarika’s friend picks up a little puppy from the street to surprise his daughter and the trio end up fostering it for a few days. The dog brings a fleeting sense of whimsy into the household, even as it stirs unexpected, existential reflections in Hemalata while the family quietly prepares for her eventual decline. There are several powerful and stirring moments in the film: Hemalata calling her daughters and giving them “the final talk” multiple times, unsure if it will be the last time she can express her feelings and decisions as she awaits her demise; Swati finally stepping up for herself; and Sarika accepting the burdens life places upon her. Together, the sisters and their mother share a deeply complicated yet breathtaking on-screen relationship—one that evokes both warmth and a quiet knot in the heart.