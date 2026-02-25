A Kuki Boy, A Meitei Role, A Historic Win: How Gugun Kipgen Became 'Boong'

He was eight, and deeply uncomfortable in a room where adults were speaking Meiteilon, a widely spoken Manipuri language used largely by the Meitei community, a language he did not fully command. Coming from the Kuki community, he was unsure if he could pull it off. The audition had already begun when he turned to his mother and whispered in Hindi that he did not want to do the film. He felt out of place, as though he did not quite belong in that room.