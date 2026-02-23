BAFTA 2026: Boong Wins Best Children’s & Family Film Award, Lakshmipriya Devi Celebrates

Boong wins BAFTA 2026 for Best Children’s & Family Film.
Boong wins BAFTA 2026 for Best Children’s & Family Film, placing Indian cinema firmly in the global spotlight. The Manipuri-language debut feature, backed by Farhan Akhtar, emerged victorious at the BAFTA Awards 2026, marking India’s first win at the ceremony this year.
The film stood out in a competitive category, surpassing internationally recognised titles to claim the honour. The achievement signals growing international recognition for regional Indian storytelling, particularly from the Northeast.
Boong BAFTA win marks milestone for Indian cinema
Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong tells a deeply personal story set against the social and political tensions of Manipur. The title translates to “little boy” in Manipuri. At its heart is a child’s emotional quest to reunite his fractured family.
Producer Farhan Akhtar, who attended the ceremony with Shibani Dandekar, spoke about his long association with the director. He said he had known Lakshmipriya Devi for nearly two decades and felt the project deserved support because it came from a region rarely represented on the big screen. Calling it a heartwarming story, he said backing it felt right.
The award was received at London’s Royal Festival Hall by members of the team including Lakshmipriya Devi and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
Lakshmipriya Devi’s emotional winning speech
Accepting the honour at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony, Lakshmipriya Devi appeared visibly overwhelmed. “To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place,” she said, capturing the unlikely journey of Boong from Manipur to the global stage.
She then spoke about the unrest back home, saying, “We pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again.” Closing her speech with a plea for compassion, she added, “We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one super power that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope.”
Story, cast and global journey
Boong follows a young boy who believes that bringing home his missing father would be the perfect gift for his mother. Played by Gugun Kipgen, the character travels with his friend Raju, portrayed by Angom Sanamatum, to the border town of Moreh and even crosses into Myanmar in search of answers. Bala Hijam plays his mother Mandakini.
Before its theatrical release, the film premiered in the Discovery section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It later screened at the Warsaw International Film Festival, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, earning praise for its emotional depth.
Boong was the only Indian nominee in its category at BAFTA 2026 and has now secured a significant place in the BAFTA 2026 highlights. The film released in cinemas in September 2025.