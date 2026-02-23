BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

At the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, One Battle After Another led with six awards including best film. Sinners took home three. ·
India's Boong won the Best Children's and Family Film at BAFTA 2026. It beat Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2 and Arco.
The BAFTA Rising Star Award went to I Swear actor Robert Aramayo, who also bagged the Best Actor award.
Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held on Sunday (February 22) at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming as the host. The ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Alia Bhatt, Emma Stone, and Kate Hudson, among others, turning heads with their sartorial choices. BAFTA 2026 honoured the best cinema of the preceding year.
Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another, which received the most nominations with 14, won for Best film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others. Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners, which followed in second place with 13 nominations, was also a winner for Original Screenplay. Manchester-native Wunmi Mosaku, won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners. Chloé Zhao bagged Outstanding British Film for Hamnet, and the second award was in the Leading Actress category for Jessie Buckley.
Here's the full list of BAFTA Awards 2026 winners and nominees
Best Film
Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner
Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland
The Ballad Of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan
Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch
H Is For Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell - Winner
I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
Mr Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough
Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
The Ceremony — Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer) - Winner
Pillion — Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A Want In Her — Myrid Carten (Director)
Wasteman — Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)
Film Not In The English Language
It Was Just An Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin
The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar - Winner
Sirāt — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral
The Voice Of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha
Documentary
2000 Meters To Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath
Apocalypse In The Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino
Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková - Winner
The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee
Animated Film
Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon
Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)— Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino - Winner
Children’s & Family Film
Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman
Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani - Winner
Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
Director
Bugonia — Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme — Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson- Winner
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier
Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Original Screenplay
I Swear — Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners — Ryan Coogler - Winner
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia — Will Tracy
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner
Pillion — Harry Lighton
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet - Winner
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo — I Swear - Winner
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’Zion — Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners - Winner
Carey Mulligan — The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Emily Watson — Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Paul Mescal — Hamnet
Peter Mullan — I Swear
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another - Winner
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Casting
I Swear — Lauren Evans - Winner
Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis
Sentimental Value — Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman
Sinners — Francine Maisler
Cinematography
Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman - Winner
Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso
Editing
F1 — Stephen Mirrione
A House Of Dynamite — Kirk Baxter
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen - Winner
Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
Costume Design
Frankenstein — Kate Hawley - Winner
Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
Wicked: For Good — Paul Tazewell
Make Up & Hair
Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many - Winner
Hamnet — Nicole Stafford
Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth
Original Score
Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet — Max Richter
One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson - Winner
Production Design
Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Winner
Hamnet — Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Sinners — Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne
Sound
F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta - Winner
Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon - Winner
F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
How To Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti
British Short Animation
Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina
Solstice — Luke Angus
Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson - Winner
British Short Film
Magid / Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks
Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock
Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich
This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright - Winner
Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by public)
Robert Aramayo - Winner
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Dame Donna Langley was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship. Clare Binns, creative director of PictureHouse Cinemas, was presented with BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema prize.