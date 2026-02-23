BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

BAFTA Awards 2026 Winners: One Battle After Another won six awards, while Sinners took home three. Here's the full winners list.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
BAFTA 2026
BAFTA 2026 winners Photo: BAFTA
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, One Battle After Another led with six awards including best film. Sinners took home three. ·

  • India's Boong won the Best Children's and Family Film at BAFTA 2026. It beat Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2 and Arco.

  • The BAFTA Rising Star Award went to I Swear actor Robert Aramayo, who also bagged the Best Actor award.

Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held on Sunday (February 22) at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming as the host. The ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Alia Bhatt, Emma Stone, and Kate Hudson, among others, turning heads with their sartorial choices. BAFTA 2026 honoured the best cinema of the preceding year.

Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another, which received the most nominations with 14, won for Best film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others. Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners, which followed in second place with 13 nominations, was also a winner for Original Screenplay. Manchester-native Wunmi Mosaku, won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners. Chloé Zhao bagged Outstanding British Film for Hamnet, and the second award was in the Leading Actress category for Jessie Buckley.

India's Boong scripted history by winning the Best Children's and Family Film at BAFTA 2026. It triumphed over Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2 and Arco.

Related Content
Related Content
Logo - Chris Mitchell
BAFTA Awards 2026: A Glimpse At The Strongest Contenders

BY Debanjan Dhar

Here's the full list of BAFTA Awards 2026 winners and nominees

Best Film

  • Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

  • Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

  • One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner

  • Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

  • Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

Outstanding British Film

  • 28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland

  • The Ballad Of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan

  • Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch

  • H Is For Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue

  • Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell - Winner

  • I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
    Mr Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough

  • Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
    Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

  • The Ceremony — Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

  • My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer) - Winner

  • Pillion — Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

  • A Want In Her — Myrid Carten (Director)

  • Wasteman — Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

Film Not In The English Language

  • It Was Just An Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

  • The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

  • Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar - Winner

  • Sirāt — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

  • The Voice Of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

Documentary

  • 2000 Meters To Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

  • Apocalypse In The Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

  • Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková - Winner

  • The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

Animated Film

  • Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

  • Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

  • Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)— Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino - Winner

Children’s & Family Film

  • Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

  • Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani - Winner

  • Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

  • Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Director

  • Bugonia — Yorgos Lanthimos

  • Hamnet — Chloé Zhao

  • Marty Supreme — Josh Safdie

  • One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson- Winner

  • Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier

  • Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

  • I Swear — Kirk Jones

  • Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

  • The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho

  • Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

  • Sinners — Ryan Coogler - Winner

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad Of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key

  • Bugonia — Will Tracy

  • Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

  • One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner

  • Pillion — Harry Lighton

Leading Actress

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet - Winner

  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another

  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Leading Actor

  • Robert Aramayo — I Swear - Winner

  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

  • Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Supporting Actress

  • Odessa A’Zion — Marty Supreme

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

  • Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners - Winner

  • Carey Mulligan — The Ballad Of Wallis Island

  • Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

  • Emily Watson — Hamnet

Supporting Actor

  • Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal — Hamnet

  • Peter Mullan — I Swear

  • Sean Penn — One Battle After Another - Winner

  • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Still - Warner Bros.
One Battle After Another Review | Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

BY Debanjan Dhar

Casting

  • I Swear — Lauren Evans - Winner

  • Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti

  • One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis

  • Sentimental Value — Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman

  • Sinners — Francine Maisler

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen

  • Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji

  • One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman - Winner

  • Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw

  • Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso

Editing

  • F1 — Stephen Mirrione

  • A House Of Dynamite — Kirk Baxter

  • Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

  • One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen - Winner

  • Sinners — Michael P. Shawver

Costume Design

  • Frankenstein — Kate Hawley - Winner

  • Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska

  • Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi

  • Sinners — Ruth E. Carter

  • Wicked: For Good — Paul Tazewell

Make Up & Hair

  • Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many - Winner

  • Hamnet — Nicole Stafford

  • Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

  • Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

  • Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

Original Score

  • Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix

  • Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat

  • Hamnet — Max Richter

  • One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood

  • Sinners — Ludwig Göransson - Winner

Production Design

  • Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Winner

  • Hamnet — Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

  • Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

  • One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

  • Sinners — Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne

Sound

  • F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta - Winner

  • Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

  • One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

  • Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

  • Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

Special Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon - Winner

  • F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

  • Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

  • How To Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

  • The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

British Short Animation

  • Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

  • Solstice — Luke Angus

  • Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson - Winner

British Short Film

  • Magid / Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

  • Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

  • Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

  • This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright - Winner

  • Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by public)

  • Robert Aramayo - Winner

  • Miles Caton

  • Chase Infiniti

  • Archie Madekwe

  • Posy Sterling

NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Dame Donna Langley was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship. Clare Binns, creative director of PictureHouse Cinemas, was presented with BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema prize.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  2. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  4. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

  5. India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Love In The Time Of Heterofatalism: Polyamory In Queer Relationships

  4. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  5. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  2. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  3. Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71

  2. BAFTA 2026: Donna Langley Receives Academy’s Highest Honour Fellowship

  3. BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A ‘Namaskar’, Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts

  4. BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

  5. BAFTA 2026: Boong Wins Best Children’s & Family Film Award, Lakshmipriya Devi Celebrates

  6. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  7. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  8. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System