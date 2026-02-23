BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another, which received the most nominations with 14, won for Best film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others. Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners, which followed in second place with 13 nominations, was also a winner for Original Screenplay. Manchester-native Wunmi Mosaku, won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners. Chloé Zhao bagged Outstanding British Film for Hamnet, and the second award was in the Leading Actress category for Jessie Buckley.