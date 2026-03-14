SIT Formed To Probe Assassination Attempt On NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

"At about 10 pm (on March 11), while the protectee (Abdullah) was leaving the (marriage) venue, an individual flashed a revolver and attempted to open fire from close range. However, owing to the prompt action of the police personnel deployed with the protectee, the attempt was foiled. In this regard, a case under Section 109 BNS and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Gangyal, Jammu," the IGP said in his order issued on March 12.