7.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warnings Trigger Coastal Evacuations

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Mindanao in the southern Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings across the region.
Coastal evacuations were launched as authorities warned of tsunami waves and strong aftershocks.
Power outages, damaged infrastructure and communication disruptions were reported in several affected areas.
A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Southeast Asia and prompting mass evacuations in coastal areas.
The quake struck near Mindanao at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The agency initially revised the earthquake’s magnitude from 7.3 to 8.2 before later confirming it at 7.8.
Tsunami Alerts Issued Across Region
Authorities in the Philippines, Indonesia and several international monitoring agencies issued tsunami warnings shortly after the earthquake.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) warned residents living along vulnerable coastlines to move to higher ground immediately.
PHIVOLCS said tsunami waves exceeding one metre above normal tide levels were possible and could continue for several hours.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that waves up to three metres could strike parts of the Philippine coastline, while smaller waves could affect Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, Guam and Papua New Guinea.
Indonesia’s geophysics agency also issued tsunami warnings for coastal communities in the country’s northeast.
Evacuations Underway, Infrastructure Damaged
Authorities in several coastal towns across southern Philippines began evacuating residents shortly after the quake.
In Sarangani province, local officials reported that seawater briefly receded after the tremor, increasing fears of an incoming tsunami.
Disaster officials also reported cracked bridges, damaged buildings and disruption to power and telecommunications services.
In General Santos City, residents rushed out of homes and offices as strong tremors shook the region. Local media reported falling furniture and damage to household appliances.
Aftershocks continued to rattle the region throughout the day.
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered an immediate government response and suspended classes in affected parts of Mindanao until further notice.
“Do not wait. Life is more important than anything left behind,” Marcos said while urging residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately.
He also assured that the national government was mobilising emergency resources and relief operations for affected regions.
Strong Aftershocks Expected
PHIVOLCS warned that the powerful earthquake could trigger significant aftershocks and further damage in the coming hours and days.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported aftershocks reaching magnitudes of up to 6.1.
The earthquake struck at 7:37 am local time, approximately 13 kilometres southwest of General Santos City.
The Philippines and Indonesia are located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions.