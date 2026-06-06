Dharamshala Hit By Series Of Earthquakes, Strongest Tremor Measures 5.0 Magnitude

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake and three smaller tremors struck the Dharamshala region on June 5.
No casualties or major property damage were reported despite panic among residents.
Experts say low-intensity tremors may release tectonic stress but do not eliminate the risk of a major earthquake.
A series of earthquakes, including a 5.0-magnitude tremor late on June 5, shook the Dharamshala region and triggered panic among residents, who rushed out of their homes as a precaution, though no loss of life or major property damage was reported, according to PTI.
The seismic activity, which included three other tremors recorded through the day and night, drew attention to the vulnerability of Kangra district, where Dharamshala is located. The district falls under Seismic Zone V, the highest earthquake-risk category in India.
The strongest tremor struck at 10.04 pm and measured 5.0 on the Richter scale. According to PTI, its epicentre was located about 40 kilometres from Dharamshala, between Dhar Ghadoi and R F Kugti in the Dhauladhar ranges along the Kangra-Chamba border.
The earthquake originated at a depth of 22.5 kilometres and was felt across Kangra, Chamba and adjoining districts. Residents reported strong shaking, and many rushed out of their homes as a precaution.
Seismic activity had begun earlier in the day. At 8.52 am, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Minkiani Pass in the Dhauladhar ranges, around 16 kilometres from Dharamshala. The tremor was too weak to be felt by most residents, PTI reported.
Following the 5.0-magnitude quake, two more tremors were recorded later in the night. A 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 11.03 pm about 18 kilometres from Dharamshala, followed by a 3.0-magnitude tremor at 11.52 pm near RF Hilang, approximately 23 kilometres from the town, PTI reported.
Earthquakes of magnitude 3 to 4 are generally considered minor and rarely cause structural damage, although they are often felt by residents.
According to seismologists, frequent low-intensity earthquakes in the geologically young Himalayan region may help release accumulated tectonic stress along fault lines. However, experts caution that such activity does not rule out the possibility of a major earthquake in the future.
The tremors revived memories of the 1905 Kangra earthquake, one of the deadliest in India's history. The earthquake, estimated at a magnitude of 7.8, killed more than 20,000 people and destroyed over 100,000 buildings across the region.
The Himalayas are among the world's youngest and most tectonically active mountain ranges. Formed around 50 million years ago due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates, the mountain chain continues to rise by nearly one centimetre every year.
(With inputs from PTI)