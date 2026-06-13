India Vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: India Put Afghan Atalans In After Winning Toss in 25-Over Match

India is taking on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13. Due to persistent rain, the match started with a four-hour delay and is now reduced to 25 overs per side. India have won the toss and have elected to bowl first, as the conditions are unknown with the pitch being under covers for such a long time. India have handed caps to two players - Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey. While Gurnoor is a tall and lanky pacer from Punjab, Harsh is a left-arm spin all-rounder.

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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill speaks to the commentator Murli Karti after the toss ahed of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi look after the coin toss ahead of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Dharamshala cricket stadium
Afghanistan team huddle before the coin toss ahead of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma walks into to ground before the start of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Gautam Gambhir
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir walks onto the ground before the start of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Afghanistans players
Afghanistan's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Indias players
India's players stand up for their national anthem before the start of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—Gurnoor Brar
India's Gurnoor Brar after bowling a delivery during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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