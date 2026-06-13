India Vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: India Put Afghan Atalans In After Winning Toss in 25-Over Match
India is taking on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13. Due to persistent rain, the match started with a four-hour delay and is now reduced to 25 overs per side. India have won the toss and have elected to bowl first, as the conditions are unknown with the pitch being under covers for such a long time. India have handed caps to two players - Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey. While Gurnoor is a tall and lanky pacer from Punjab, Harsh is a left-arm spin all-rounder.
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