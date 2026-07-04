Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Married, Adam Sandler Officiates The Star-Studded Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially man and wife now.
Adam Sandler officiated Swift and Kelce‘s star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding.
Various media outlets reported that over 1,000 guests were in attendance.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The couple tied the knot on Friday (July 3) in New York City. The A-list couple are "just married," Swift's representative, Tree Paine, confirmed Taylor and Travis' wedding.
The grand wedding was held at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan, where screens outside the venue displayed a message that read: “JUST&T MARRIED!”
What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore at their wedding
According to international portals, Swift’s spokesperson, both Swift and Kelce wore Christian Dior couture designed by Jonathan Anderson. Swift completed her look with Cartier jewellery and Christian Louboutin shoes. Swift wore mostly Christian Louboutin shoes for her Eras Tour.
Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Swift’s brother, Austin, was her “man of Honor,” while Kelce’s brother, NFL veteran Jason Kelce, served as his best man.
Who attended Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding
According to international outlets, several A-listers were spotted in formal outfits walking to the wedding venue. The guests included Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Camila Cabello, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, MGK, and Jason Sudeikis, among others. Some reports claimed that there were over 1,000 guests in attendance.
Earlier, Variety reported that the digital wedding invites came with watermarks and NDAs. Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Dana Walden, Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge, Republic Records founders Monte and Avery Lipman and Swift’s longtime tour promoter Louie Messina and AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron were also in the guests list.
Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine and childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Berard were also reportedly pictured.
How Swift and Kelce relationship started
The popstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end connected in 2023 when the latter attended Swift’s show at his team’s home base, Arrowhead Stadium, on July 8. But they didn't meet each other. Kelce had expressed his disappointment on his podcast New Heights.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said at the time.
But they eventually connected and Swift started attending his matches. Both got engaged in August 2025.