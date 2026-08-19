Robin Williams' Kids Revive His Instagram Account To Condemn AI Slop

Robin Williams' kids have reactivated his Instagram account.
They are lashing out against AI misuse of his image.
The statement by his kids called for his Instagram site to be a safe, happy space.
Robin Williams’ children have reactivated their father’s Instagram account after his daughter lashed out against the use of his AI likeness.
“As we recognize what would be our Dad’s 75th year, we’re grateful to see new generations discovering his work while longtime fans continue to celebrate the joy he brought into their lives,” read the statement signed by Zak, Zelda and Cody Williams. Robin Williams’ Instagram account remained inactive following his death in 2014.
Robin Williams' Kids Speak Out Against AI Misuse
The statement underlined, “As technology evolves, we want this to be a safe, trusted place where the stories, photos, videos, and memories shared reflect his legacy with authenticity, warmth, and care."
“I’m sorry if anyone found Dad’s old page posting again to be triggering. Believe me, I know it’s a little strange,” Zelda wrote on her own account “Making that space into one where people can find authentic clips and photos of him is one of the best ways we’ve now found to fight back against rampant AI abuse of his voice and likeness on here.”
Last year, she also took to social media to ask people not to send AI-generated videos of her late father, saying in a statement, “If you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”
Zelda insisted that watching AI slop of her father was “gross” and “maddening,” adding, “To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening. You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”