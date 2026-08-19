Robin Williams' Kids Revive His Instagram Account To Condemn AI Slop

Zelda insisted that watching AI slop of her father was “gross” and “maddening,” adding, “To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening. You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”