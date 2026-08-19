Recoleta FC Vs Boca Juniors, Copa Sudamericana 2026 Round Of 16: Xeneizes Dominate Tie To Enter Quarter-Final

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Boca Juniors secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Paraguay's Recoleta FC at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco, completing a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate win to advance to the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. Carrying a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Buenos Aires, Boca asserted total control early in the return fixture. Santiago Ascacíbar opened the scoring in the 30th minute, followed quickly by a strike from Sebastián Villa just before halftime to put the tie out of reach. In the second half, Miguel Merentiel extended the lead in the 52nd minute, and substitute Alan Velasco capped off the rout with a fourth goal in the 77th minute. Recoleta struggled to break through a disciplined Argentine defense, sealing Boca's dominant progression into the next round.

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2026 Copa Sudamericana Soccer Argentina's Boca Juniors vs Paraguay's Recoleta FC
Santiago Ascacibar of Argentina's Boca Juniors, center, is embraced by teammates Sebastian Villa, right, and Tomas Belmonte, as he celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay's Recoleta FC during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Boca Juniors away match Asuncion
Enner Valencia of Argentina's Boca Juniors (30), fights for the ball with Pedro Rios, center, and goalkeeper Nelson Ferreira of Paraguay's Recoleta FC during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Round of 16 Sudamericana 2026 action shots
Enner Valencia of Argentina's Boca Juniors (30) and goalkeeper Nelson Ferreira of Paraguay's Recoleta FC battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Copa Sudamericana 2026 photos Asuncion
Argentina's Boca Juniors fans attend a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match between Boca Juniors and Paraguay's Recoleta FC in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Recoleta FC vs Boca Juniors match pictures
Miguel Merentiel of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay's Recoleta FC during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Deportivo Recoleta vs Boca photos
Sebastian Villa of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Paraguay's Recoleta FC during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Boca Juniors in Asuncion
Santiago Ascacibar of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay's Recoleta FC during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Copa Sudamericana Round of 16
Blas Medina of Paraguay's Recoleta FC (15) and Sebastian Villa of Argentina's Boca Juniors go for a header during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Recoleta vs Boca Juniors 2026
Ayrton Costa of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, and Kevin Parzajuk of Paraguay's Recoleta FC battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Copa Sudamericana 2026 Round of 16
Blas Medina of Paraguay's Recoleta FC, left, and Miguel Merentiel of Argentina's Boca Juniors battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second-leg soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

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