Recoleta FC Vs Boca Juniors, Copa Sudamericana 2026 Round Of 16: Xeneizes Dominate Tie To Enter Quarter-Final
Boca Juniors secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Paraguay's Recoleta FC at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco, completing a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate win to advance to the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. Carrying a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Buenos Aires, Boca asserted total control early in the return fixture. Santiago Ascacíbar opened the scoring in the 30th minute, followed quickly by a strike from Sebastián Villa just before halftime to put the tie out of reach. In the second half, Miguel Merentiel extended the lead in the 52nd minute, and substitute Alan Velasco capped off the rout with a fourth goal in the 77th minute. Recoleta struggled to break through a disciplined Argentine defense, sealing Boca's dominant progression into the next round.
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