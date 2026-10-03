Late Drama As France And Italy Share Spoils In 1-1 Nations League Draw

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

France and Italy played out a 1-1 draw in a closely contested UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France. After a goalless first half, France broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Michael Olise produced a superb finish from outside the box following a clever free-kick routine involving Rayan Cherki. Italy responded 13 minutes later, with Alessandro Bastoni capitalising on uncertainty in the French defence to restore parity. France continued to create pressure, but Gianluigi Donnarumma produced several important saves to keep Italy level. The hosts’ task became tougher late on when Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the 85th minute. Despite playing with 10 men, France pushed for a winner but Italy held firm to secure a valuable point. France remain top of Group A1 with seven points.

image Prefer on Google
France vs Italy Nations League Soccer highlights
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, centre, and his teammates applaud to fans after the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
1/9
France vs Italy 2026
Italy's Nicolo Barella, centre, and France's Ousmane Dembele, left, challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
2/9
UEFA Nations League France Italy
Italy's Gianluca Scamacca, left, and France's goalkeeper Mike Maignan challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
3/9
France vs Italy 1-1 highlights
Italy's Moise Kean, right, and France's Dayot Upamecano challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
4/9
Michael Olise goal France
Italy's fans reacts after France's Michael Olise scored the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
5/9
UEFA Nations League group stage photos 2026
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save of a shoot by France's Ousmane Dembele, right, during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
6/9
France vs Italy Nations League
France's Michael Olise, right, and Italy's Sandro Tonali challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
7/9
France vs Italy Nations League 2026
France's Desire Doue, right, and Italy's Davide Frattesi challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
8/9
France vs Italy Nations League photos
France's Adrien Rabiot reacts during the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
9/9
France vs Italy Nations League football
France's team players pose for a picture before the UEFA Nations League Group A soccer match between France and Italy in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories