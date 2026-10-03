Late Drama As France And Italy Share Spoils In 1-1 Nations League Draw

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 October 2026 7:03 pm

France and Italy played out a 1-1 draw in a closely contested UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France. After a goalless first half, France broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Michael Olise produced a superb finish from outside the box following a clever free-kick routine involving Rayan Cherki. Italy responded 13 minutes later, with Alessandro Bastoni capitalising on uncertainty in the French defence to restore parity. France continued to create pressure, but Gianluigi Donnarumma produced several important saves to keep Italy level. The hosts’ task became tougher late on when Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the 85th minute. Despite playing with 10 men, France pushed for a winner but Italy held firm to secure a valuable point. France remain top of Group A1 with seven points.