India Beat Pakistan In A Thriller To Win Back-To-Back Asian Games Cricket Gold

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 October 2026 5:58 pm

India retained the Asian Games men’s cricket gold with a thrilling 19-run win over Pakistan in the final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. After winning the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat, and India posted 211/6, their highest total of the tournament. Abhishek Sharma set the platform with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, smashing seven sixes, while Tilak Varma provided a sensational finish with an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls. Chasing 212, Pakistan were in trouble at 39/3 before Hasan Nawaz launched a remarkable counterattack. His 96 off 51 balls kept Pakistan alive, but India’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs. Pakistan eventually finished 192/6, with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube taking two wickets apiece. The victory gave India back-to-back Asian Games men’s cricket gold medals.