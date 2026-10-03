India Beat Pakistan In A Thriller To Win Back-To-Back Asian Games Cricket Gold

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India retained the Asian Games men’s cricket gold with a thrilling 19-run win over Pakistan in the final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. After winning the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat, and India posted 211/6, their highest total of the tournament. Abhishek Sharma set the platform with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, smashing seven sixes, while Tilak Varma provided a sensational finish with an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls. Chasing 212, Pakistan were in trouble at 39/3 before Hasan Nawaz launched a remarkable counterattack. His 96 off 51 balls kept Pakistan alive, but India’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs. Pakistan eventually finished 192/6, with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube taking two wickets apiece. The victory gave India back-to-back Asian Games men’s cricket gold medals.

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Gold medalists, Indian Cricket team members
Gold medalists, Indian team members pose on the podium after the medal ceremony for cricket at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Gold medalists India team members
Gold medalists India team members pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for cricket at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Silver medalists Pakistan team
Silver medalists Pakistan team members pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for cricket at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Bronze medalists Sri Lanka team
Bronze medalists Sri Lanka team members pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for cricket at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan highlights
India's team celebrates after winning the final T20I cricket match against Pakistan, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian games Indian team members celebrate after winning gold medal
Indian team members celebrate after winning gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan highlights
Indian team members celebrate after winning gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-tilak verma
India's Tilak Verma takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Abdul Samad during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-sanju samson
India's Sanju Samson in wicket keeping action during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-washington sundar
India's Washington Sundar, right, takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-hasan nawaz
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-vaibhav
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right, drops a catch during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-saim ayub
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-washington sundar
India's Washington Sundar, left, Axar Patel, left, celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-tilak verma
India's Tilak Verma walks back after for his 51 runs during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-tilak verma
India's Tilak Verma plays a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-fans
Indian ans Pakistani supporters during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-shivam dube
India's Shivam Dube in action during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-Tilak verma
India's Tilak Verma plays a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-shreyas iyer
India's Shreyas Iyer, right, hits a shot as Pakistan's Usman Khan, watches during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-Ishan kishan
India's Ishan Kishan hits a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, hits a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma hits a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan gold medla match
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan
Team India line up during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Team Indias supporters
Team India's supporters during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

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