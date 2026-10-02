CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Protests For CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Congress Leader Questions Gyanesh Kumar's Appointment
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while speaking about the protests in Delhi and Mumbai over the SIR issue.
Wadettiwar claimed the law governing the appointment of the Election Commission was amended to remove the Leader of the Opposition from the selection panel, and alleged that the amended appointment process lacks a constitutional basis.
“If the right to vote is taken away, if the right to vote is stolen, then it appears that democracy in this country will not remain alive in the future,” he said.
Wadettiwar said any removal or denial of people's right to vote would threaten democracy.
-PTI
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Denies Permission For Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC
Delhi Police has denied permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti and stepped up security in and around New Delhi, officials said.
The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 am on October 2.
Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people are expected to attend, prompting additional security arrangements in the area.
Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams at Jantar Mantar and other points in the New Delhi district. Barricades have also been placed at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement, officials said.
The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and protection of voting rights.
AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are expected to join the protest, sources said.
-PTI
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Metro Closes Entry, Exit At 11 Stations Amid Security Measures
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said entry and exit at 11 metro stations will remain closed “till further notice” amid security arrangements in central Delhi.
The affected stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi.
DMRC said the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: CJP Lists Three Demands Over Gyanesh Kumar, SIR
The first is the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.
The second is to freeze the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restore the January 2025 electoral roll.
The third is to repeal the 2023 law governing the Election Commission and introduce reforms to the poll panel.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: 'Protest Will Continue Until CEC Quits', says Abhijeet Dipke In Mumbai
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the group would begin its protest in Mumbai on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“Our demands are that he face criminal charges, that the SIR be frozen, that elections be conducted using the 2025 electoral rolls, and that an independent body choose a new CEC,” Dipke said.
He added, “The protest will continue until the CEC quits his post.”
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police said Section 163 of the BNSS is now in force in the New Delhi district.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Jantar Mantar barricaded, security tightened ahead of protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Jantar Mantar, CP On Oct 2
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for October 2, warning commuters of restrictions and regulated movement around Jantar Mantar and nearby areas.
Commuters have been asked to avoid the affected stretches wherever possible and plan their journeys in advance.
Traffic diversions and regulations will be in place around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads.
“Please follow the directions of Delhi Traffic Police personnel, allow additional travel time and use alternate routes wherever possible,” the advisory said.
Motorists have also been asked to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. The traffic police urged commuters to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the affected areas.
-PTI