ICC New Rules 2026: Major Playing Condition Changes For Tests, ODIs And T20Is Explained

ICC’s new playing conditions introduce penalties for batters wasting time, with repeated offences potentially costing five penalty runs
Daytime Tests can trial the pink ball, while new clarifications cover overthrows, catches, run-outs and the final wicket of the day
The revised wide-ball rule is now permanent in ODIs and T20Is, alongside changes to intervals and coach access
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a fresh set of ICC playing conditions covering men's and women's international cricket, bringing changes aimed at improving the pace of the game, removing ambiguities in the laws and creating greater consistency across formats.
The revised regulations come into effect for international series beginning on October 1, 2026, while series that were already underway will continue under the previous playing conditions. The changes incorporate the latest amendments to the MCC Laws of Cricket.
Among the most notable developments are a new penalty system for batters who waste time, tighter specifications for women's cricket balls, a trial allowing pink balls in daytime Tests, clarification of overthrow and catching-related situations, and the permanent adoption of the revised wide-ball rule in ODIs and T20Is.
1. Batters can now be penalised for wasting time
One of the biggest changes concerns batters wasting time.
Under the revised regulations, a batter must be ready to face the next delivery within the prescribed time. The first offence will result in a warning, while the second offence will bring a final warning.
If the batter commits a third offence, the fielding team will be awarded five penalty runs. Every subsequent offence will also result in five penalty runs.
The ICC has also retained the option of invoking Code of Conduct provisions if a batter repeatedly wastes time. The change is designed to discourage unnecessary delays and improve the overall pace of international matches.
2. Tighter specifications for women's cricket balls
The ICC has introduced tighter limits governing the size and weight of cricket balls used in women's international cricket.
Previously, manufacturers have sometimes produced balls intended for both women's and junior cricket. The revised regulations now establish three distinct specifications covering men's, women's and junior cricket.
For women's cricket, the ball must weigh between 5 and 5.25 ounces (142-149 grams) and measure between 21.5 and 22 centimetres in circumference.
The move is aimed at creating greater consistency in the equipment used across international cricket.
3. ICC clarifies the overthrow rule
The revised overthrow rule removes ambiguity over what should officially be classified as an overthrow.
An overthrow will now specifically refer to an attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to prevent runs or complete a run-out.
A simple misfield will not be considered an overthrow, regardless of whether the fielder is attempting to stop the ball or pass it to another teammate.
The clarification should provide greater consistency when umpires assess situations involving deflections and attempts to run out batters.
4. Greater clarity on when the ball is settled
The ICC has given umpires greater discretion in determining when a ball is considered finally settled.
Previously, the wording could create uncertainty over whether the ball had been sufficiently under control. The updated provision is particularly relevant to close situations involving the final delivery of an innings or match.
Importantly, the ball does not necessarily have to be in the bowler's or wicketkeeper's hands for it to be considered finally settled.
5. Fielder must have complete control for a run-out or stumping
Another important clarification concerns complete control over the ball.
For a fielder to be considered to have held the ball while completing a run-out or stumping, they must have complete control of it.
Simply touching the ball with a hand while simultaneously breaking the stumps will not be enough to establish that the fielder was in possession of the ball.
The clarification could become particularly important in tight run-out and stumping decisions where the ball and stumps are involved almost simultaneously.
6. Pink ball allowed in daytime Tests
A major Test cricket rule change will allow teams to use a pink ball during a daytime Test on a trial basis.
The provision is aimed at reducing the amount of play lost because of poor light. However, both teams must agree to the use of the pink ball before the Test begins.
Once the decision has been made, the choice remains in place for the entire match. Teams cannot switch from a red ball to a pink ball after the Test has started.
The provision gives teams another option when planning Test matches in conditions where bad light could otherwise affect playing time.
7. Final wicket of the day will not automatically end play
Another significant change in Test match playing conditions relates to the final over of the day's play.
Previously, the fall of a wicket could bring the day's play to an end if it occurred during the final over. Under the revised regulation, the fall of the final wicket will no longer automatically end play if the over remains incomplete and conditions are suitable for continuing.
The remaining deliveries can therefore be completed rather than being carried over to the following day.
The ICC said the change also rewards the fielding team and can preserve the drama of a Test match's final moments.
8. T20I innings interval fixed at 15 minutes
The T20I playing conditions now include a fixed 15-minute innings interval.
However, when time has been lost during the match, the interval can be reduced to a minimum of 10 minutes.
The measure provides a standard framework for the break between innings while also giving officials flexibility when matches have already fallen behind schedule.
9. Head coaches can enter during drinks breaks
Head coaches or their designated representatives will now be allowed to enter the field during scheduled drinks intervals in ODIs and T20Is.
The provision brings the men's ODI and T20I regulations in line with the applicable women's playing conditions.
It gives coaching staff an opportunity to communicate directly with players during scheduled breaks without creating additional interruptions to the match.
10. Revised wide-ball rule made permanent
The revised wide-ball rule in ODIs and T20Is, which was previously introduced on a trial basis, has now been permanently incorporated into the playing conditions.
The change was designed to account for batters who move across the crease before or during delivery.
Under the provision, the position of the batter's legs at the moment of delivery is used as the reference point for determining a wide, even if the batter subsequently moves towards the off side.
The ICC said the rule provides greater leniency to bowlers when batters make significant movements around the crease.
When will the new ICC rules come into effect?
The revised ICC rules 2026 apply to international series beginning on October 1, 2026, or later. Matches and series already underway will continue under the playing conditions that were in place when they began.
The changes collectively address several areas of modern cricket, from time management and equipment standards to fielding laws and format-specific playing conditions.
With international cricket increasingly focused on maintaining the pace of matches while adapting its laws to modern tactics, the latest ICC playing conditions represent another significant update to how the game is administered across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.