Prasidh Krishna Injury Opens Door For CSK Pacer Ahead Of India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of India’s third ODI against West Indies with a hamstring injury, with CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj named as his replacement

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Prasidh Krishna
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third ODI against West Indies with a hamstring injury

  • Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to India’s squad as his replacement

  • India have already sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0 ahead of the final game in Mullanpur

India have suffered an injury setback ahead of the third and final ODI against the West Indies, with fast bowler Prasidh Krishna ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the second match in Guwahati. The Karnataka pacer bowled only five overs and returned figures of 1/45 before leaving the field.

The injury comes at an important stage for Prasidh, who has been part of India's plans in the ODI format. He will now report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment and treatment. With the five-match T20I series against the West Indies not part of his schedule, he has some recovery time before India's next assignments.

CSK Pacer Anshul Kamboj Gets Senior-Team Call-Up

With Prasidh unavailable, India have added Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj to the squad for the series finale. Kamboj was initially involved with India A in the ongoing red-ball game against Australia A in Puducherry but was pulled out after receiving the senior-team call-up.

The 25-year-old had already made an impact in that match, claiming 3/34 in 17.3 overs in Australia's first innings before leaving the India A camp. His elevation to the senior squad gives him an opportunity to make a case for himself in the ODI setup.

India have already secured the three-match series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with an eight-wicket victory in Guwahati. The final ODI will be played in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on October 3.

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Prasidh's absence could also open the door for Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the opening two matches, while Kamboj now provides another pace option for the series finale.

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