‘This Is Not Cricket’: Gautam Gambhir Blasts Guwahati Pitch After After India-West Indies 811-Run Fest

Gautam Gambhir criticised the Guwahati pitch after 811 runs were scored in the second ODI between India and West Indies
The India head coach called for a better contest between bat and ball and greater assistance for bowlers
Gambhir urged people to show sympathy towards bowlers, saying figures can be misleading on extremely batting-friendly surfaces
Gautam Gambhir has questioned the nature of the Guwahati pitch after the second ODI between India and West Indies produced a staggering 811 runs. While India eventually completed a comfortable chase to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the contest left the India head coach concerned about the lack of assistance for bowlers.
Speaking to the broadcasters after India sealed the series, Gambhir stressed that ODI cricket needs a healthier balance between bat and ball. He acknowledged that high-scoring games can be entertaining, but argued that the bowlers also deserve conditions in which they can have a meaningful impact.
"Look, if I have to be absolutely honest, I feel I think there has to be a bit of more contest between bat and ball, because I think you talk about cricket - but this is not cricket, this is only batting," Gambhir told Star Sports.
The India coach pointed out that such surfaces can be particularly challenging for inexperienced bowlers. He also acknowledged the appeal of run-heavy matches but insisted that the quality of the contest should not be overlooked.
"Because imagine a young bowler bowling on this wicket, and the opposition getting 400 and then we go on to chase 400. Obviously, for the records it's outstanding, for the crowd it's outstanding, for the broadcaster it's outstanding, but if you ask me as a genuine cricket fan and as a coach, because I have to have sympathy for the bowlers as well."
Gambhir urges patience with struggling bowlers
One of the bowlers who endured a difficult outing was debutant Auqib Nabi, who conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs without taking a wicket. However, Gambhir argued that bowling figures do not always tell the complete story, particularly when conditions offer little assistance.
"When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it's not fair for the bowlers. So we've got to give something to the bowlers so there's at least something which the bowlers can work with."
Gambhir also called for greater sympathy when assessing bowlers who operate on extremely batting-friendly pitches.
"The first thing is that you need some sympathy and a bit of margin for the bowlers. Often you can't be hard on bowlers, because sometimes bowling figures are such that they haven't bowled as poorly as their figures suggest."
He highlighted the limited options available to bowlers in modern ODI cricket, particularly with two new balls, fielding restrictions and the rise of aggressive power-hitting.
"Plus, I think you can only bowl in good areas because besides that, with five fielders inside, two new balls, and the kind of power-hitting there is now, bowlers don't really have many options."
While massive totals may provide entertainment and records, Gambhir believes ODI cricket is at its best when both batters and bowlers have genuine opportunities to influence the outcome.