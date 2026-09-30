India Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Leads Historic 406-Run Chase As Guwahati Witnesses ODI Record Fest

India chased 406 in just 43.3 overs, completing only the second successful 400-plus chase in ODI history
Shubman Gill smashed 223* while Rohit Sharma scored 101 as India won by eight wickets in Guwahati
West Indies’ 405/7 became the highest ODI total in a losing cause despite three individual centuries
India produced one of the most extraordinary batting displays in ODI history, chasing down 406 against West Indies in just 43.3 overs to win the second ODI in Guwahati by eight wickets. The victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, while also extended their remarkable dominance over West Indies in bilateral ODIs.
India have now won their 14th consecutive bilateral ODI series against West Indies, extending a streak that dates back several years.
The West Indies had appeared to put themselves in a commanding position after posting 405/7, their highest-ever ODI total. John Campbell smashed 101 off 68 balls, Shai Hope made 104 off 94, while Amir Jangoo struck 114 off 77.
It was the first time West Indies had crossed 400 in ODI cricket, and the trio became part of the select list of instances where three batters from the same side scored hundreds in an ODI innings.
Shubman Gill Turns Mammoth Chase Into History
India's response was even more remarkable. Rohit Sharma set the tone with a breathtaking 101 off 75 balls, while Shubman Gill transformed the chase into a personal masterclass. The India captain finished unbeaten on 223 off 133 balls, producing the fastest ODI double century after reaching 200 in only 117 deliveries. He also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to register multiple ODI double centuries.
After Rohit fell, Virat Kohli briefly joined Gill before departing for 29, but the chase never lost momentum. Ruturaj Gaikwad provided the finishing support, remaining unbeaten on 31 as India reached 406/2 with 39 balls remaining. The result was India's highest successful ODI chase, surpassing their previous best of 362 against Australia in 2013.
The match also produced one of the biggest aggregate totals ever witnessed in men's ODIs. The combined 811 runs from the two innings placed the Guwahati thriller among the highest-scoring matches in ODI history. West Indies, despite becoming only the 11th team to produce three individual hundreds in an ODI innings, became the first of those 11 sides to lose the match.
Records Broken in India vs West Indies 2nd ODI
India's 406/2 is the second-highest successful chase in ODI history, behind South Africa's chase of 435 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.
India became only the second team to successfully chase a 400-plus target in men's ODIs.
811 runs was the aggregate from the two innings, making it one of the highest-scoring ODIs ever.
West Indies' 405/7 became the highest ODI total in a losing cause.
West Indies became the 11th team to have three individual hundreds in an ODI innings, but the first to lose after doing so.
India extended their record to 14 consecutive bilateral ODI series wins over West Indies.
Shubman Gill's 223* became his highest ODI score and his second double century.
Gill's 117-ball double century became the fastest ODI 200.