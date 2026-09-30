Golden Trio Jyothi, Chikitha, Prithika Defend Asian Games Compound Archery Crown

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India’s women’s compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep retained the Asian Games gold medal after defeating China 238-234 in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park on Wednesday. The Indian trio equalled the world record with their score, two points shy of a perfect 240, to successfully defend the title they won at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. India had earlier edged South Korea 235-233 in a tense semifinal, while Korea went on to claim bronze.

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Asian games 2026 archery Compound Mixed Team highlights
Gold medalists, India team members celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the compound women's team in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Chikitha Taniparthi Prithika Pradeep debut gold
Gold medalists, India team, center, flanked by silver medalists, China team, left, and bronze medalists South Korea team, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the compound women's team in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Indian archery team gold medal Aichi-Nagoya 2026
Gold medalists, India team, center, flanked by silver medalists, China team, left, and bronze medalists South Korea team, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the compound women's team in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Gold medal ceremony India compound archery team
Gold medalist, India team members celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the compound women's team in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Indian women archers podium pictures Asian Games
India team members react during the compound women's team final in archery between India and China, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Prithika Pradeep winning moments pics
Prithika Pradeep of India releases her arrow during the compound women's team final in archery between India and China, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Jyothi Surekha Vennam winning moments pics
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, right, of India competes in the compound women's team final in archery between India and China, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Chikitha Taniparthi winning moments pics
Chikitha Taniparthi of India releases her arrow during the compound women's team final in archery between India and China, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

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