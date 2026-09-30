Golden Trio Jyothi, Chikitha, Prithika Defend Asian Games Compound Archery Crown

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 September 2026 4:23 pm

India’s women’s compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep retained the Asian Games gold medal after defeating China 238-234 in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park on Wednesday. The Indian trio equalled the world record with their score, two points shy of a perfect 240, to successfully defend the title they won at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. India had earlier edged South Korea 235-233 in a tense semifinal, while Korea went on to claim bronze.