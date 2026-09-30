Shoot-Off Glory! Chikitha, Sahil Hold Their Nerve To Win Asian Games Compound Mixed Team Gold

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India’s compound archers added another gold to their Asian Games haul as Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav edged South Korea 158-157 in a shoot-off to win the mixed team title in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. The top-seeded Indian pair had topped qualification with 1,414 points and then overcame Thailand 156-155 in the semifinals before holding their nerve in a tense final. The victory also earns India a quota place for the compound mixed team event at the LA 2028 Olympics, where the discipline will make its debut. For Chikitha, the triumph marks her second gold of the day after helping India win the women’s compound team title.

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Asian games 2026 archery Compound Mixed Team highlights
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, right, and Chikitha Taniparthi, front left, celebrate as they are qualified for the 2028 Olympics after winning over South Korea in the compound mixed team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games 2026 compound mixed team archery
Gold medalists, India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, left, and Chikitha Taniparthi, right, celebrate on the podium after winning the compound mixed team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Sahil Jadhav Chikitha Taniparthi celebration images
Gold medalists, India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, left, and Chikitha Taniparthi, right, celebrate on the podium after winning the compound mixed team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian games 2026 archery Compound Mixed Team highlights-Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, left, and Chikitha Taniparthi, right, pose with their country's flag after winning over South Korea in the compound mixed team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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India compound mixed team archery gold
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, left, and Chikitha Taniparthi, right, celebrate after winning over South Korea in the compound mixed team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games 2026 India archery gold medal
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, left, and Chikitha Taniparthi, right, celebrate after winning over South Korea in the compound mixed team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Indias archer Chikitha Taniparthi
India's Chikitha Taniparthi, along with Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, competes in the compound mixed team final in archery between India and South Korea, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Sahil Rajesh Jadhav
Sahil Rajesh Jadhav of India competes during the compound mixed team final in archery between India and South Korea, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian games 2026 archery Compound Mixed Team highlights-Indias Chikitha Taniparthi
India's Chikitha Taniparthi, along with Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, competes in the compound mixed team final in archery between India and South Korea, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

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