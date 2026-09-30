Shoot-Off Glory! Chikitha, Sahil Hold Their Nerve To Win Asian Games Compound Mixed Team Gold

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 September 2026 3:47 pm

India’s compound archers added another gold to their Asian Games haul as Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav edged South Korea 158-157 in a shoot-off to win the mixed team title in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. The top-seeded Indian pair had topped qualification with 1,414 points and then overcame Thailand 156-155 in the semifinals before holding their nerve in a tense final. The victory also earns India a quota place for the compound mixed team event at the LA 2028 Olympics, where the discipline will make its debut. For Chikitha, the triumph marks her second gold of the day after helping India win the women’s compound team title.