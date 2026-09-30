Indian Quartet Smash National Record To Claim Bronze In Mixed 4x100m Relay At Asian Games 2026
The Indian quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur, and Harita Bhadra clinched a historic bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, clocking a blistering, national-record time of 41.06 seconds. Bettering their own previous benchmark of 41.35 seconds, the team executed a flawless tactical race where Gurindervir provided a solid start, Sneha maintained the momentum through the second leg, and Animesh alongside anchor Harita powered home under immense pressure. China took the gold medal with a time of 40.78 seconds, while Thailand secured the silver in 40.87 seconds, leaving the resilient Indian squad to celebrate a landmark podium finish on the continental track.
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