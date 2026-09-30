Indian Quartet Smash National Record To Claim Bronze In Mixed 4x100m Relay At Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 September 2026 2:59 pm

The Indian quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur, and Harita Bhadra clinched a historic bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, clocking a blistering, national-record time of 41.06 seconds. Bettering their own previous benchmark of 41.35 seconds, the team executed a flawless tactical race where Gurindervir provided a solid start, Sneha maintained the momentum through the second leg, and Animesh alongside anchor Harita powered home under immense pressure. China took the gold medal with a time of 40.78 seconds, while Thailand secured the silver in 40.87 seconds, leaving the resilient Indian squad to celebrate a landmark podium finish on the continental track.