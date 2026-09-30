Indian Quartet Smash National Record To Claim Bronze In Mixed 4x100m Relay At Asian Games 2026

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The Indian quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur, and Harita Bhadra clinched a historic bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, clocking a blistering, national-record time of 41.06 seconds. Bettering their own previous benchmark of 41.35 seconds, the team executed a flawless tactical race where Gurindervir provided a solid start, Sneha maintained the momentum through the second leg, and Animesh alongside anchor Harita powered home under immense pressure. China took the gold medal with a time of 40.78 seconds, while Thailand secured the silver in 40.87 seconds, leaving the resilient Indian squad to celebrate a landmark podium finish on the continental track.

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Asian Games 2026 mixed 4x100m relay
India’s Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha Sathyanarayana Shanuvalli pose for photographs after winning bronze medal in the 4 x 100 relay mixed final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India bronze medal Asian Games 2026
India’s Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha Sathyanarayana Shanuvalli pose for photographs after winning bronze medal in the 4 x 100 relay mixed final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian games 2026 Mixed 4x100m Relay highlights
Bronze medalist team India pose with their medals following the 4x100-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Indian relay team Asian Games 2026 photos
Gold medalist, team China, centre, silver medalist, team Thailand, left, and bronze medalist team India stand on the podium for the anthem following the 4x100-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India 50th medal Asian Games 2026
Gold medalist, team China, centre, silver medalist, team Thailand, left, and bronze medalist team India pose on the podium following the 4x100-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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india at Asian Games 2026
Bronze medalist team India pose on the podium following the 4x100-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games 2026 medal tally
Bronze medalist team India pose on the podium following the 4x100-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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asian games 2026 Indian Athletics
China's Chen Yujie, centre, anchors her team to a win in the 4x100-meter relay mixed final ahead of Thailand's Jirapat Khanonta, right, and India's Harita Bhadra, left, at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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