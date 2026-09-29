Mohit Sharma Returns To CSK As Bowling Coach - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Mohit Sharma is set to return to Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach next season, with head coach Zaheer Khan recommending his name for the role. As per reports, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Mohit will replace Eric Simmons in the support staff, bringing the former India seamer back to the franchise he represented in two spells.

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Mohit Sharma
Former India Player Mohit Sharma | Photo: X/ChennaiIPL
Summary of this article

  • Mohit Sharma is set to join Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach next season

  • CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Mohit will replace Eric Simmons in the support staff

  • Head coach Zaheer Khan recommended Mohit’s name and may shape further coaching appointments

  • Mohit played for CSK in two spells and last featured in the IPL for Delhi Capitals

Mohit Sharma is set to return to Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach from next season, with head coach Zaheer Khan recommending his name for the role.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to TimesofIndia.com that Mohit will replace Eric Simmons in the support staff.

The move brings the former India seamer back to a franchise where he had two playing stints across four seasons. Mohit, 38, last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

The appointment also signals that Zaheer will shape the wider backroom team. Viswanathan said more coaching staff will be hired in the coming weeks on the head Asian coach’s advice.

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CSK Coaching Plans

“Mohit will join CSK as our new bowling coach. His name was recommended by our head coach Zaheer Khan. Mohit was tremendous with us as a player as well and we hope he will do a great job as bowling coach,” Viswanathan told TimesofIndia.com.

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More changes could follow. “The next set of coaching staffs will also be recruited on Zaheer's recommendation in the coming weeks,” he added.

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Mohit returns with a long IPL record.

He last played in the league for Delhi Capitals, but his links with CSK run deeper. He had two earlier spells with the franchise spread across four seasons before this coaching role opened up.

The 38-year-old played 120 IPL matches and took 134 wickets. He also enjoyed a strong phase with Gujarat Titans, where his variety and accuracy made him a regular wicket-taker. Mohit took 41 wickets in two seasons for Gujarat Titans. He also represented Punjab Kings from 2016 to 2018.

Retirement And Legacy

Mohit retired in December last year.

“Today, with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket. From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing.”

“A very special thank you to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, whose constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express.Thank you to the BCCI, my coaches, my teammates, IPL franchises, support staff and all my friends for their love and support,” Mohit wrote in an emotional retirement post.

His best-known India outing came at the 2015 World Cup under MS Dhoni, where he finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker. In the IPL, his standout season came in 2014 when he won the Purple Cap with 23 wickets in CSK colours. Mohit played 26 ODIs and eight T20Is for India, taking 31 wickets and six wickets respectively.

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