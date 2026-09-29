'He Was A...': Azam Khan Reacts To His Own ‘Death’ News With Brutal Sarcasm

Azam Khan reacted humorously after a fake report claiming his death went viral on social media
The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter addressed the bizarre claim with a sarcastic remark in a viral video
Azam has not played for Pakistan since the 2024 T20 World Cup and continues to feature in domestic and franchise cricket
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has reacted to a bizarre social media incident after a false report claiming that he had died began circulating online. The 28-year-old appeared to take the fabricated news in good humour, responding with sarcasm in a video shared on social media.
The incident quickly attracted attention as the fake report spread among users, prompting Azam to address the claim himself.
Azam Khan Reaction Goes Viral
In a video circulating online, Azam is seen reacting to the false report alongside friends. Rather than appearing alarmed, the Pakistan cricketer joked about the situation and sarcastically spoke about the person supposedly reported to have died.
“He was a good player, poor thing. He was about to play for Pakistan one day,” Azam said, turning the bizarre situation into a light-hearted moment.
The Azam Khan fake death news is another example of misleading content involving public figures making its way across social media. With manipulated videos and fabricated reports increasingly circulating online, such claims can spread rapidly before their authenticity is checked.
Azam’s response effectively made clear that the death report was fake news, while his humorous reaction helped draw further attention to the incident.
Azam Khan’s Pakistan Career And Recent Cricketing Activity
Azam has represented Pakistan in 14 T20Is, scoring 88 runs. His most recent appearance for the national team came against the United States at the 2024 T20 World Cup in Dallas on June 6. He has not played for Pakistan since that match.
Despite being away from the international setup, Azam has remained active in domestic and franchise cricket. He represented Karachi Kings in the 2026 Pakistan Super League, where he was picked for PKR 3.25 crore at the league’s first auction. He also produced a notable innings of 74 during the tournament. Karachi Kings subsequently retained him for the following season.