'He Was A...': Azam Khan Reacts To His Own ‘Death’ News With Brutal Sarcasm

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan reacts humorously after fake death news goes viral on social media, addressing the bizarre claim while continuing his career in domestic and franchise cricket

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Azam Khan Reacts To His Own ‘Death’ News With Brutal Sarcasm
Pakistan's Azam Khan walks back to the changing rooms after losing his wicket during the fourth IT20 match between England and Pakistan. Photo: Adam Davy
Summary of this article

  • Azam Khan reacted humorously after a fake report claiming his death went viral on social media

  • The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter addressed the bizarre claim with a sarcastic remark in a viral video

  • Azam has not played for Pakistan since the 2024 T20 World Cup and continues to feature in domestic and franchise cricket

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has reacted to a bizarre social media incident after a false report claiming that he had died began circulating online. The 28-year-old appeared to take the fabricated news in good humour, responding with sarcasm in a video shared on social media.

The incident quickly attracted attention as the fake report spread among users, prompting Azam to address the claim himself.

Azam Khan Reaction Goes Viral

In a video circulating online, Azam is seen reacting to the false report alongside friends. Rather than appearing alarmed, the Pakistan cricketer joked about the situation and sarcastically spoke about the person supposedly reported to have died.

“He was a good player, poor thing. He was about to play for Pakistan one day,” Azam said, turning the bizarre situation into a light-hearted moment.

The Azam Khan fake death news is another example of misleading content involving public figures making its way across social media. With manipulated videos and fabricated reports increasingly circulating online, such claims can spread rapidly before their authenticity is checked.

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Pakistan's Babar Azam batting on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - Dave Shopland/AP Photo
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - Dave Shopland/AP Photo
Babar Azam. - X/TheRealPCB

Azam’s response effectively made clear that the death report was fake news, while his humorous reaction helped draw further attention to the incident.

Azam Khan’s Pakistan Career And Recent Cricketing Activity

Azam has represented Pakistan in 14 T20Is, scoring 88 runs. His most recent appearance for the national team came against the United States at the 2024 T20 World Cup in Dallas on June 6. He has not played for Pakistan since that match.

Despite being away from the international setup, Azam has remained active in domestic and franchise cricket. He represented Karachi Kings in the 2026 Pakistan Super League, where he was picked for PKR 3.25 crore at the league’s first auction. He also produced a notable innings of 74 during the tournament. Karachi Kings subsequently retained him for the following season.

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