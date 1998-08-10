  1. HOME
Name: Azam Khan

Born: 10 August 1998

Azam Khan is a Pakistani cricketer known for his power-hitting abilities. He plays for Islamabad United and Sindh. Azam Khan began his professional cricket career in domestic cricket. In September 2018, he made his List A debut for Pakistan Television in the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup. His Twenty20 debut came in March 2019 when he played for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In October 2020, Azam was drafted by the Galle Gladiators for the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Later that year, in December 2020, he made his first-class debut for Sindh in the 2020–21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Azam continued to gain experience and exposure in various domestic leagues. In August 2021, he was named to the Barbados Royals' squad for the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In December 2021, Azam was signed by Islamabad United following the players' draft for the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL). His association with the Galle Gladiators continued as he was signed for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League in July 2022. In November 2022, he joined the Khulna Tigers to play in the 2022–23 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He hit his maiden century in T20 cricket during this league, scoring an unbeaten 109 runs off 58 balls in the sixth league match.

Azam Khan's international career began in June 2021 when he was named to Pakistan's Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their England and West Indies tours. He made his T20I debut, which was also his international debut, for Pakistan against England on 16 July 2021. Despite the challenges and competition, Azam continued participating in the national setup. In September 2021, he was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced him in the team the following month.

