South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

The summit is set for August 25 that will follow a July trade deal in which Washington agreed to cut its reciprocal tariff on South Korea to 15 percent from the initially proposed 25 percent.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lee Jae-myung to meet trump
Lee Jae-myung Photo: AP |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Korean president Lee Jae Myung will hold a meeting with United States president Donald Trump in Washington later this month

  • The meet is being held in light of South Korea’s nuclear-armed neighbours along with other threats

  • The summit is set for August 25 that will follow a July trade deal in which Washington agreed to cut its reciprocal tariff on South Korea

South Korean president Lee Jae Myung will hold a meeting with United States president Donald Trump in Washington later this month for talks on trade and defence cooperation, Lee's office said on Tuesday, AP reported. The meet is being held in light of South Korea’s nuclear-armed neighbours along with other threats. 

The summit is set for August 25 that will follow a July trade deal in which Washington agreed to cut its reciprocal tariff on South Korea to 15 percent from the initially proposed 25 percent. The reduced rate will also be applied to South Korean cars which are its major export to the US.

South Korea has also agreed to purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy and invest $350 billion in the country. Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said that the meet could serve as a base to discuss expanding cooperation in key industries such as semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, AP reported. 

Both leaders will focus on developing a “future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance” in light of the North Korean threats, along with the changing international security and economic conditions. 

The meeting has also raised concerns over the presence of American troops on South Korean soil. Trump has been demanding the nation to pay more for troops since his first term. 

The partnership is even more significant given North Korea testing its 5000-ton destroyer while also deepening its alliance with Russia. North Korea had also conducted tests of the latest short-range ballistic missiles simulating nuclear strikes against the United States and South Korea, as reported by state media Korean Central News Agency (KNCA). 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also offered Moscow his "unconditional support" on all actions taken to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to Pyongyang state media reports. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son