Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

Bangladesh ties with New Delhi have remained strained since prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime was ousted following a violent student-led street protest in July-August 2024.

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain told a media briefing at his office that Bangladesh has also sought reversal of a recently imposed visa bond requirement by the United States. | Photo: Representative Image
  • Bangladesh has asked its key missions in India to suspend visa services over security concerns.

  • The adviser’s comments came after Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services

  • Bangladesh alone and a number of countries were faced with immigration-related challenges in view of the US administration's measure.

Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday said it has asked its key missions in India, including at New Delhi, to suspend visa services over security concerns.

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain told a media briefing at his office that Bangladesh has also sought reversal of a recently imposed visa bond requirement by the United States.

“What I have done is that I have asked our three missions (in India) to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It’s a security issue,” Hossain said.

The adviser’s comments came after Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services after identical moves in New Delhi and Agartala keeping business and work visas beyond the purview of the restriction.

Bangladesh has diplomatic missions in Mumbai and Chennai as well, where the visa services remained operative.

India had earlier imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns.

Hossain also told reporters that Bangladesh will pursue diplomatic efforts to seek exemption from the United States' newly imposed visa bond requirement calling the decision “certainly unfortunate and painful for us.” He, however, said the US decision was “not abnormal” as it was not applied for Bangladesh alone and a number of countries were faced with immigration-related challenges in view of the US administration's measure.

Meanwhile, when asked about Bangladesh’s “potential interest” in procuring the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft from Pakistan, the Foreign Adviser said, “I can’t tell about this today. (But) Talks are underway. You will know once things are finalised.”

