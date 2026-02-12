Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

The question, therefore, is not whether the next government will engage with India it must, for geography is immutable but on what terms. Both the BNP and Jamaat have signalled, in their manifestos and in private engagements with diplomats, a desire for independent, balanced and mutually respectful ties, not subordinating national interests. With election one night away, Dhaka’s neighborhoods, still chanting “Delhi na, Dhaka? Dhaka, Dhaka” means a lot. This is not merely rhetoric. It reflects a widespread conviction among Bangladeshis particularly the young that India supported, enabled, and prolonged a regime that stole their futures. Whether this perception is entirely fair is beside the point. It is real, it is deeply felt, and it will not be dispelled by diplomatic platitudes or carefully worded joint statements.