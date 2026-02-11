Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

Central monitoring teams are expected to oversee live feeds to ensure swift response in case of disturbances.

Bangladesh
Over Half of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked 'Risky', CCTV Surveillance Deployed At Majority of Stations
  • Authorities have identified more than 50% of polling centres as “risky” ahead of the elections.

  • Enhanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance, have been installed at most polling stations nationwide.

  • Law enforcement agencies have pledged strict monitoring to prevent violence and ensure a peaceful voting process.

More than half of Bangladesh’s polling centres have been classified as “risky” by election authorities ahead of the upcoming national polls, prompting heightened security arrangements across the country.

According to officials, the risk assessment was conducted based on several factors, including past incidents of violence, political tensions, geographical vulnerabilities, and local security concerns. As a result, law enforcement agencies are on high alert, particularly in areas deemed sensitive.

To strengthen monitoring and transparency, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at most polling stations. Election authorities say the surveillance system will allow real-time observation of voting activities and help deter potential irregularities. Central monitoring teams are expected to oversee live feeds to ensure swift response in case of disturbances.

In addition to CCTV deployment, security personnel—including police, rapid action units, and auxiliary forces—will be stationed at polling centres, with mobile patrols operating in surrounding areas. Officials have emphasized that strict action will be taken against any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

The Election Commission has assured voters that comprehensive measures are in place to maintain order and safeguard the integrity of the vote. Authorities have urged citizens to participate peacefully and report any suspicious activity to designated helplines.

The elections come amid heightened political tensions, making security preparedness a central focus. Observers note that the effectiveness of these measures will be crucial in ensuring a credible and peaceful electoral process across Bangladesh.

