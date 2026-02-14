EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

Election Commission appoints retired IPS officer NK Mishra as special observer for West Bengal polls.
He will oversee special intensive revision of electoral rolls and monitor poll preparedness.
Appointment made under Article 324 and Section 13CC of Representation of the People Act.
The Election Commission has appointed retired IPS officer NK Mishra as special observer for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls and the West Bengal Assembly elections due in 2026.
According to PTI, the appointment was announced on Friday in exercise of the powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.
Mishra will oversee the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and monitor poll preparedness in the state, PTI reported.
“As a Special Observer, you will oversee the process of Special Intensive Revision and observe poll preparedness and the conduct of the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026,” the Commission said in the letter.
The poll panel added that Mishra would be required to visit West Bengal periodically and give his inputs to the Commission for necessary action.
PTI reported that the appointment has been made under Section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, under which he will function subject to the control, superintendence and discipline of the Election Commission.
The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal will provide necessary coordination, material and protocol support for his visits.
The Commission has also directed that no appreciation letters or commendations should be issued by the special observer to any election-related official during his tenure.
“You are also directed that no appreciation letter of any kind will be issued by you. If you are of the view that any election-related official needs to be appreciated, then you should send a proposal to the Election Commission giving full reasons,” the letter stated.
(With inputs from PTI)