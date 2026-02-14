EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

Retired IPS officer to oversee electoral roll revision and poll readiness in the state

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
west bengal assembly elections 2026, nk mishra special observer
The poll panel added that Mishra would be required to visit West Bengal periodically and give his inputs to the Commission for necessary action. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Election Commission appoints retired IPS officer NK Mishra as special observer for West Bengal polls.

  • He will oversee special intensive revision of electoral rolls and monitor poll preparedness.

  • Appointment made under Article 324 and Section 13CC of Representation of the People Act.

The Election Commission has appointed retired IPS officer NK Mishra as special observer for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls and the West Bengal Assembly elections due in 2026.

According to PTI, the appointment was announced on Friday in exercise of the powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.

Mishra will oversee the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and monitor poll preparedness in the state, PTI reported.

“As a Special Observer, you will oversee the process of Special Intensive Revision and observe poll preparedness and the conduct of the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026,” the Commission said in the letter.

The poll panel added that Mishra would be required to visit West Bengal periodically and give his inputs to the Commission for necessary action.

PTI reported that the appointment has been made under Section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, under which he will function subject to the control, superintendence and discipline of the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal will provide necessary coordination, material and protocol support for his visits.

Related Content
Related Content

The Commission has also directed that no appreciation letters or commendations should be issued by the special observer to any election-related official during his tenure.

“You are also directed that no appreciation letter of any kind will be issued by you. If you are of the view that any election-related official needs to be appreciated, then you should send a proposal to the Election Commission giving full reasons,” the letter stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Both Team Aim To Salvage Pride

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

  4. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  5. UGC Regulations Become New Flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Identity Politics

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  3. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

  4. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  5. BNP Claims Decisive Victory In Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action