HOME
Topic
election commission
Election Commission
National
EC Allows Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction To Receive Public Donations
BY
PTI
National
EC Sends Notice To Engineer Rashid Over Discrepancy In Poll Expenditure Report; MP To Respond Within 2 Days
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
'Even If I Win 80 Seats...': Akhilesh Yadav's Fresh Dig On EVM At Election Commission
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Elections
Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9
BY
Jheelum Basu
Elections
EC To Hand Over List Of Winning LS Candidates To President Murmu
BY
PTI
Elections
642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
BY
Trisha Majumder
Elections
Ahead Of Vote Counting, Delegations Of BJP And INDIA Bloc Meet With Election Commission | All You Need To Know
BY
Asmita Ravi Shankar
Elections
EC Responds To Congress' Allegation Of 'Mass Rigging' In Vote Counting System; INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet EC Today
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Elections
Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
BY
Asmita Ravi Shankar
Elections
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Highlights: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
BY
Jheelum Basu
Elections
LS Polls Phase 7: Voter Turnout 26.3 Per Cent Till 11 Am In 57 Constituencies Of 8 States
BY
PTI
Elections
Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
BY
Asmita Ravi Shankar
Elections
Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
BY
Jheelum Basu
Elections
Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Elections
LS Polls: Over 11 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 889 Candidates In Penultimate Phase
BY
PTI
Elections
Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Elections: 58 Constituencies Across 6 States, 2 UTs To Vote | Check Full List
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Elections
'Cannot Interrupt Polls': SC Refuses Plea To Issue Direction To EC To Upload, Publish Voter Turnout Data
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
EC Egregiously Wrong In Directing Congress Not To 'Politicise' Agnipath Scheme: Chidambaram
BY
PTI
Elections
Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?
BY
Anisha Reddy
Elections
EC Issues Notice Against BJP Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar For 'Misleading' Ads Targetting TMC
BY
Outlook Web Desk
