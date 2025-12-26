Four VHP, Bajrang Dal Members Held For Christmas Vandalism In Assam

Four persons associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were arrested on Thursday for vandalising decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school and damaging festive articles in shops in Assam’s Nalbari district, police said.



The accused allegedly broke into St. Mary's School in Panigaon village, which is located inside the boundaries of the Belsor police station, on Wednesday and set fire to and damaged Christmas decorations.