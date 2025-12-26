Four VHP, Bajrang Dal Members Held For Christmas Vandalism In Assam

Four members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal were arrested for vandalising Christmas decorations at St. Mary’s School in Nalbari, Assam.
Four persons associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were arrested on Thursday for vandalising decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school and damaging festive articles in shops in Assam’s Nalbari district, police said.
The accused allegedly broke into St. Mary's School in Panigaon village, which is located inside the boundaries of the Belsor police station, on Wednesday and set fire to and damaged Christmas decorations.
"Miscreants who vandalised the school have been arrested. They entered the premises unlawfully," a senior official said.
He added that the accused vandalised outer decorations, lights, plant pots, and other articles as well as set some items on fire, resulting in loss of property, he added.
"A case has been registered at Belsor police station. Further investigation is going on. We are trying to identify some more people who were involved," the official said.
VHP Nalbari district secretary Bhaskar Deka, parishad's district vice-president Manash Jyoti Patgiri, assistant secretary Biju Dutta, and Bajrang Dal's district convenor Nayan Talukdar are among those detained, he continued.
On Thursday, they chanted "Jai Shree Ram" and cautioned the school administration against holding Christmas festivities on school property.
Additionally, the suspects set fire to several items close to the Jain Mandir after visiting several stores in Nalbari town that sold Christmas merchandise.
