From a football match between British and German soldiers amid the First World War to the longest game in NHL history, Christmas has had a lot to offer by way of sporting spectacles, over the years

Sports On Christmas: Revisiting Five Unforgettable December 25 Matches
The 1914 Christmas Truce was depicted in the 2005 war drama film 'Joyeux Noel'.
  • West Indies beat Australia in first-ever Christmas day of Test cricket in 1951

  • Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal locked horns for the first time since Shaq's trade to Miami Heat in 2004

  • Ice hockey great Gordie Howe produced a career-best six points on the Christmas of 1956

The world of sports slows down for very little. Any given calendar year is dotted with notable events on every single day, including Christmas. While Boxing Day (December 26) events are well known and followed, the sacred December 25 date is also not bereft of action.

The roster is relatively thin in 2025, but over the years, a number of enthralling sporting spectacles have unfolded on X-Mas. Here are five of the most memorable matches to have taken place on the festive day:

The 'Christmas Truce' Match Of 1914

A particularly enduring story from the First World War is that of the 1914 Christmas Truce. The large-scale bloodshed and hostilities were paused and a temporary ceasefire arranged as gifts were exchanged and the no-man’s land in between the two lines of trenches became a football pitch for British and German soldiers.

The (purported) events of the day were later depicted in the 2005 war drama film 'Joyeux Noel'. The match remains one of the most compelling instances of the role of football in bringing some modicum of peace amid war.

Chiefs Vs Dolphins, 1971: Longest Game In NFL History

A topsy-turvy AFC divisional playoff game in 1971 got etched into the record books, as Miami Dolphins defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in double overtime. Clocked at 82 minutes and 40 seconds, the marathon encounter ended when Miami's Garo Yepremian scored a 37-yard field goal. Spectators were so annoyed by the game length on Christmas that it reportedly prompted the NFL not to schedule another game on December 25th until 1989.

WI Vs AUS, 1951: Test Cricket's First Date With Christmas

The third day of the third West Indies vs Australia Test in 1951 at the Adelaide Oval became the first-ever Christmas day of Test cricket. The visitors marked the occasion with a six-wicket win, which ended up being their only victory in the series, that the Aussies clinched 4-1.

Heat Vs Lakers, NBA 2004: Epic Kobe-Shaq Face-Off

In a much-awaited NBA clash, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal locked horns for the first time since Shaq's trade to Miami Heat. The sport's superstars both rose to the challenge of soaring expectations, as Miami offset Kobe's 42-point performance with double-doubles from Shaq (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Dwyane Wade (29 points, 10 assists). The Heat thus stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a 104-102 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Red Wings Vs NY Rangers, NHL 1956: Gordie Howe's Career-Best Show

Ice hockey great Gordie Howe made the Christmas of 1956 his most unforgettable one, as he picked up six points (hat-trick and three assists) in Detroit Red Wings' 8-1 win over New York Rangers. It was the most points he scored in a single game in his entire 26-year NHL career.

