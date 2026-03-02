IND Vs WI: Nayar Praises Samson’s Breakthrough, Calls Bumrah A 'Cheat Code' In T20 World Cup

Abhishek Nayar praised Sanju Samson’s 97 as a controlled, aggressive breakthrough and called Jasprit Bumrah a “cheat code” for his game-changing over

Outlook Sports Desk
india vs west indies t20 world cup 2026 super 8 Abhishek Nayar reaction Sanju Samson Jasprit Bumrah
India's Sanju Samson applauds a shot by batting partner Tilak Varma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated West Indies by five wickets in a must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash, led by Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97

  • Abhishek Nayar praised Sanju Samson’s long-awaited breakthrough and his measured, controlled, aggressive innings

  • Abhishek Nayar hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a “cheat code,” with a decisive over that turned the game

India’s must-win Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight win over West Indies was shaped not only by Sanju Samson’s bat but by momentum-shifting moments.

On Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Abhishek Nayar reflected on Samson’s long-awaited breakthrough and Jasprit Bumrah’s game-changing spell.

Nayar described Samson’s unbeaten 97 as the culmination of a long, testing journey. He said, “It was an unbelievable innings by Sanju Samson. It has been a rollercoaster ride for him in the last couple of years.”

Tracing Samson’s path, Nayar pointed to the constant shifts in role and opportunity that threatened to stall his momentum. “He got those centuries in South Africa after scoring so many runs there, then got demoted to number five. We watched him in Australia. He was out of sorts because that was not his natural position,” he said.

According to Nayar, what followed defined Samson’s resilience.

“From there, he fought his way back into the Indian side and found a place in the T20 World Cup squad. Then Ishan Kishan replaced him. He was looking for a spot again,” he said, highlighting how fleeting Samson’s chances had become.

Nayar noted that Samson was limited to just one group-stage game against Namibia before finally getting another opportunity. “He got just one game in the group stage against Namibia, then finally got a go against Zimbabwe. He got some runs and then he did this,” he said.

For Nayar, the 97 against West Indies stood out not just for its impact, but for its evolution. “A special innings of 97 runs,” he said, before adding, “He played very differently from how he has played in the past. It was very measured, controlled and aggressive.”

In the wider reaction to the knock, Sunil Gavaskar described Samson as a “sincere cricketer”, underlining how the innings felt like long-awaited validation rather than just a match-winning effort.

While Samson anchored the chase, Nayar felt the contest truly turned earlier in the innings when Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating over. “Jasprit Bumrah is a cheat code,” Nayar said. “You bring him with the new ball, in the middle overs, or at the death. He never disappoints. He always delivers.”

Nayar pointed to the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer as the moment that shifted the balance. “The wicket of Shimron Hetmyer set it up for India. Hetmyer was looking very dangerous in these conditions,” he said. What impressed him most was the execution under pressure.

“As a fast bowler, you think yorker or a bouncer. But to bowl a length ball there and get a wicket is very difficult to execute,” Nayar explained.

The damage didn’t stop there. “Then he bowled a brilliant slow ball to get rid of Roston Chase. That broke the back of the West Indies batting,” Nayar said, stressing how rare it is to dismiss two set batters in one over.

“Both batters were set. To get two set batters in one over just demoralizes the opposition. Bumrah was brilliant as ever,” he added.

Between Samson’s long-awaited statement with the bat and Bumrah’s cold-blooded intervention with the ball, Nayar felt India showcased both patience and ruthlessness, qualities that now carry them into the knockout stage with momentum firmly on their side.

With the win, India booked their place in the semi-finals, where they will face England on Thursday, March 5, at the Wankhede Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm.

