Sanju Samson Essays Match-Winning Knock At Eden Gardens To Take India To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Sanju Samson answered his critics as only he can, cracking a match-winning unbeaten 97 off 50 balls to take India over the line against West Indies on Sunday (March 1), and into the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter mesmerized the Eden Gardens crowd with his unfettered strokeplay, getting to his fifty off 26 balls and staying there till the end to guide the defending champions home, even as wickets tumbled from the other end. Samson was drafted into the Indian side only after Abhishek Sharma was indisposed for the Namibia match, and was playing only his third game of the T20 World Cup. He smashed 12 fours and four sixes, finishing off the match with a breathtaking six and then a four against seamer Romario Shepherd in the last over.

Photo Webdesk
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-2
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-3
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-4
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-5
India's Sanju Samson applauds a shot by batting partner Tilak Varma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-6
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-7
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-8
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-9
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-10
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/ Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-11
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-12
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-13
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
