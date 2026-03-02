Sanju Samson Essays Match-Winning Knock At Eden Gardens To Take India To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

1/12 India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





2/12 India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





3/12 India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





4/12 India's Sanju Samson applauds a shot by batting partner Tilak Varma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: Bikas Das





5/12 India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





6/12 India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





7/12 India's Sanju Samson celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





8/12 India's Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





9/12 India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/ Bikas Das





10/12 India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





11/12 India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





12/12 India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





