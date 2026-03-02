Sanju Samson Essays Match-Winning Knock At Eden Gardens To Take India To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
Sanju Samson answered his critics as only he can, cracking a match-winning unbeaten 97 off 50 balls to take India over the line against West Indies on Sunday (March 1), and into the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter mesmerized the Eden Gardens crowd with his unfettered strokeplay, getting to his fifty off 26 balls and staying there till the end to guide the defending champions home, even as wickets tumbled from the other end. Samson was drafted into the Indian side only after Abhishek Sharma was indisposed for the Namibia match, and was playing only his third game of the T20 World Cup. He smashed 12 fours and four sixes, finishing off the match with a breathtaking six and then a four against seamer Romario Shepherd in the last over.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE