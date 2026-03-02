Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

Sanju Samson hit 12 fours, four sixes in his 97-run knock at strike rate of 194
Kerala batter shepherded India past West Indies' 196-run target
Knock drew comparisons to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup specials
It was a long time coming, but Sanju Samson's match-winning knock on Sunday (March 1) was well worth the wait for Indian cricket supporters. The wicketkeeper-batter turned a corner with an innings of a lifetime that drove the Men In Blue to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
The numbers tell the tale: 12 fours, four sixes, a strike rate of 194 and just three runs short of what would have been an undefeated hundred. But beyond the facts and figures, it was the effortless ease with which Samson dispatched seemingly good deliveries to the fence that stood out.
It has always been a hallmark of the 31-year-old's batting, when he is in full flow. The man from Thiruvananthapuram has the knack of judging the length early and resting on his backfoot to pull deliveries that are hardly short enough on paper. The result is disbelief from bowlers, and gasps from his audience.
This unique ability had deserted Sanju amid his lean patch, the strain apparent and the middle of the bat replaced by top and bottom edges. But if not for indifferent form, how would we realise and appreciate just how special those shots, when they come off, are?
Such stroke-making was in abundant supply against the West Indies on Sunday, with the right-hander's balance and still frame adding to the visual delight for connoisseurs. Even while hitting the ball with impunity to all parts of the ground, Samson appeared unhurried. That, again, is what has endeared him the most to fans of his batting.
Innings Or Highlights Reel?
The only instance where the opener looked entirely out of control was the very first ball he faced: a wicked nip-backer off the pitch by Matthew Forde that cut him in half. It was all smooth sailing after that, starting with a fierce cut through point, a swept six, and a trademark pull over the midwicket fence off Akeal Hosein.
He got to his fifty off 26 balls with a searing boundary through the offside against Gudakesh Motie. Even as senior batters like skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya got dismissed at critical junctures, Samson stayed firm right till the end.
The crowning glory of his innings was the way the Chennai Super Kings import finished off the match in the 20th over. Using the depth of his crease to deleterious effect yet again, Sanju sent Romario Shepherd's first ball, an attempted yorker, soaring over deep square leg. He received another full length delivery next up, and this time showed the full face of the bat to clear a jumping mid-on fielder.
Samson sank to his knees and thanked the Almighty in a now-viral visual. He had finally done what he was trying to from the very beginning of his career. "One of the best days" of the batter's life culminated in a semis spot for the defending champions.
Comparison With Luminaries' Knocks
The knock was bound to draw parallels to earlier memorable efforts by Sanju's predecessors, and it did indeed. Rohit Sharma's game-changing unbeaten 92 off 41 against Australia in the victorious campaign of 2024 came to many minds. Like Samson's effort, that innings also came in a must-win Super Eights clash, and it also set up an Indian semi-final against England.
But perhaps even more unforgettable, though eight years older, was Virat Kohli's epic display against the Aussies in Mohali. The chase master added an unbroken 67 runs off 31 balls with captain MS Dhoni to take India from a desperate 94 for 4 after 16 overs to the 161-run target with five balls to spare.
Though he has a long, long way to go before being spoken of in the same breath as the above legends, Samson spoke about how he drew inspiration from them in constructing his own innings. “I've been playing this format for many years. Learned from a lot of greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni," he said at the post-match presentation.
"It’s very important to observe and learn what they were doing. I think that really helped me. I have only played maybe 50, 60 matches, but I’ve seen around 100 and I’ve seen how the greatest people and seeing how they change their game according to situations.”
How many matches had Sanju Samson played in T20 World Cup 2026 before the India vs West Indies game?
The Super Eights clash between India and West Indies was only Sanju Samson's third game in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He was brought in when Abhishek Sharma was indisposed before the India vs Namibia match.
When did Sanju Samson last hit a T20I half-century before this match?
Sanju Samson broke a 12-innings fifty drought with his effort against West Indies. His previous half-century was against Oman during the September 2025 Asia Cup.
When is India's next match in T20 World Cup?
India next take on England in the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5.