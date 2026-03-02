Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

Even while dispatching the ball to all parts of the ground, Sanju Samson appeared unhurried. That, as also his ability to hit good balls for boundaries, were the hallmarks of the wicketkeeper-batter's match-winning 97 not out against West Indies

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanju Samson knock analysis india vs west indies icc t20 world cup 2026 eden gardens
Sanju Samson plays a shot square of the wicket during the T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson hit 12 fours, four sixes in his 97-run knock at strike rate of 194

  • Kerala batter shepherded India past West Indies' 196-run target

  • Knock drew comparisons to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup specials

It was a long time coming, but Sanju Samson's match-winning knock on Sunday (March 1) was well worth the wait for Indian cricket supporters. The wicketkeeper-batter turned a corner with an innings of a lifetime that drove the Men In Blue to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

The numbers tell the tale: 12 fours, four sixes, a strike rate of 194 and just three runs short of what would have been an undefeated hundred. But beyond the facts and figures, it was the effortless ease with which Samson dispatched seemingly good deliveries to the fence that stood out.

It has always been a hallmark of the 31-year-old's batting, when he is in full flow. The man from Thiruvananthapuram has the knack of judging the length early and resting on his backfoot to pull deliveries that are hardly short enough on paper. The result is disbelief from bowlers, and gasps from his audience.

This unique ability had deserted Sanju amid his lean patch, the strain apparent and the middle of the bat replaced by top and bottom edges. But if not for indifferent form, how would we realise and appreciate just how special those shots, when they come off, are?

Related Content
Related Content

Such stroke-making was in abundant supply against the West Indies on Sunday, with the right-hander's balance and still frame adding to the visual delight for connoisseurs. Even while hitting the ball with impunity to all parts of the ground, Samson appeared unhurried. That, again, is what has endeared him the most to fans of his batting.

ALSO READ: India Vs West Indies Highlights

Innings Or Highlights Reel?

The only instance where the opener looked entirely out of control was the very first ball he faced: a wicked nip-backer off the pitch by Matthew Forde that cut him in half. It was all smooth sailing after that, starting with a fierce cut through point, a swept six, and a trademark pull over the midwicket fence off Akeal Hosein.

He got to his fifty off 26 balls with a searing boundary through the offside against Gudakesh Motie. Even as senior batters like skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya got dismissed at critical junctures, Samson stayed firm right till the end.

The crowning glory of his innings was the way the Chennai Super Kings import finished off the match in the 20th over. Using the depth of his crease to deleterious effect yet again, Sanju sent Romario Shepherd's first ball, an attempted yorker, soaring over deep square leg. He received another full length delivery next up, and this time showed the full face of the bat to clear a jumping mid-on fielder.

Samson sank to his knees and thanked the Almighty in a now-viral visual. He had finally done what he was trying to from the very beginning of his career. "One of the best days" of the batter's life culminated in a semis spot for the defending champions.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Comparison With Luminaries' Knocks

The knock was bound to draw parallels to earlier memorable efforts by Sanju's predecessors, and it did indeed. Rohit Sharma's game-changing unbeaten 92 off 41 against Australia in the victorious campaign of 2024 came to many minds. Like Samson's effort, that innings also came in a must-win Super Eights clash, and it also set up an Indian semi-final against England.

But perhaps even more unforgettable, though eight years older, was Virat Kohli's epic display against the Aussies in Mohali. The chase master added an unbroken 67 runs off 31 balls with captain MS Dhoni to take India from a desperate 94 for 4 after 16 overs to the 161-run target with five balls to spare.

Though he has a long, long way to go before being spoken of in the same breath as the above legends, Samson spoke about how he drew inspiration from them in constructing his own innings. “I've been playing this format for many years. Learned from a lot of greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni," he said at the post-match presentation.

"It’s very important to observe and learn what they were doing. I think that really helped me. I have only played maybe 50, 60 matches, but I’ve seen around 100 and I’ve seen how the greatest people and seeing how they change their game according to situations.”

Q

How many matches had Sanju Samson played in T20 World Cup 2026 before the India vs West Indies game?

A

The Super Eights clash between India and West Indies was only Sanju Samson's third game in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He was brought in when Abhishek Sharma was indisposed before the India vs Namibia match.

Q

When did Sanju Samson last hit a T20I half-century before this match?

A

Sanju Samson broke a 12-innings fifty drought with his effort against West Indies. His previous half-century was against Oman during the September 2025 Asia Cup.

Q

When is India's next match in T20 World Cup?

A

India next take on England in the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  4. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  5. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis