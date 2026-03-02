'What If Not?': Sanju Samson Describes Internal Turmoil After Game-Changing Knock Against West Indies

Calling it one of the best days of his life, Sanju Samson said he repeatedly had to bring his mind back to the present to negate doubt-ridden thoughts and play each ball on its merit. His 97-run unbeaten knock took India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs west indies icc t20 world cup 2026 sanju samson inner turmoil what if quote
Sanju Samson applauds a shot by Tilak Varma during the T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson hit 97 not out to help India chase down 196-run target

  • Wicketkeeper-batter said he learnt approaching chase from greats like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

  • His knock helped India beat West Indies, enter T20 World Cup semi-finals

Sanju Samson on Sunday admitted that the thought of “what if not” kept creeping into his mind, but he repeatedly brought himself back to the present and reacted to each ball on merit as he carried India into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a splendid 97 not out.

Samson’s 50-ball knock, studded with 12 fours and four sixes, for an unbeaten 97 proved to be the difference as India beat the West Indies by five wickets and four balls to spare.

“There is always a question, what if not? So definitely that keeps on playing in your mind,” Samson told broadcaster after the match.

“But when that thought kept on coming, I just brought myself into the present moment and just looked at the ball and trusted myself to react according to the ball in merit so I think that worked out pretty well today." Samson said he has learnt approaching a chase from greats such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

"I have been playing this format for a very long time. I think playing IPL around 10 to 12 years and playing for the country from last 10 years, I have not been playing (also), but looking from the dugout, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli, from Rohit Sharma, like all the greats,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
When Is India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal? Date and Opponent Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“It’s very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing. I think that really helped me to, with my experience, I have only played maybe 50, 60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games and I’ve seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game.”

Samson said it was “one of the best days of his life” as his 97 not out is now the second highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup history, after Suresh Raina’s 101 against South Africa in 2010 edition.

“It means the whole world, actually to me. Right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for,” he said.

“I’m very grateful, very thankful. I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it, can I make it?”

“But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. I think this is one of the greatest days of my life” Samson said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Sanju Samson Stars, Rinku Inspires As India Confirm Semi-Final Spot After 5-Wicket Win Over WI

  2. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  3. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  4. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

  5. Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. Omar Abdullah Appeals For Calm In J&K After Khamenei's Killing Sparks Protests

  3. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  4. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  5. New Delhi Anxious As War Engulfs West Asia: Why Regional Stability Is Crucial For India

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  4. New Delhi Anxious As War Engulfs West Asia: Why Regional Stability Is Crucial For India

  5. View From Türkiye: After US-Israel Strikes On Iran, West Asia Fears No City Is Safe

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times