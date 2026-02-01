T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

Pakistan were eliminated despite beating Sri Lanka as New Zealand qualified on net run rate, while ICC confirmed flights and logistics ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; ICC Organises Flights
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan eliminated despite victory over Sri Lanka as New Zealand qualified for the semifinals on net run rate

  • India vs West Indies set to decide the final semifinal spot

  • ICC confirmed knockout venues and travel plans as T20 World Cup 2026 enters semifinal stage

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage delivered high drama on Friday as Pakistan crashed out despite winning, New Zealand sealed qualification, and knockout logistics were finalised by the ICC.

With semifinal venues confirmed and travel plans activated, attention now shifts to the decisive India vs West Indies clash that will complete the final four lineup. Margins, net run rate calculations, and bold selection calls defined the day’s action. Pakistan’s campaign ended in disappointment despite victory which was indeed the biggest talking point of the day.

But we have plenty to talk about, so let's take a look at the big talking points from February 28 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan eliminated, New Zealand qualify

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five runs in Pallekele but were eliminated after failing to surpass New Zealand’s superior net run rate. Despite finishing level on points, Pakistan’s earlier setbacks proved costly, allowing New Zealand to advance to the semifinals from the group.

The Men in Green needed a significantly bigger win margin after posting over 200 earlier in the game but couldn’t restrict Sri Lanka sufficiently, ending their campaign in heartbreaking fashion.

Related Content
Related Content

India vs West Indies preview

India and West Indies are set to clash in a virtual quarterfinal with the final semifinal berth on the line. Both sides remain in contention after mixed Super 8 results, making this Eden Gardens encounter decisive. India’s qualification scenario depends on securing a win, while West Indies carry confidence from strong batting performances in Kolkata, a venue historically favourable for the Caribbean side in ICC events.

ICC travel plans and knockout logistics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed it has activated contingency travel plans after disruptions to Middle East airspace affected global flight routes during the T20 World Cup 2026. The governing body acknowledged that a large number of players, team officials, broadcasters, and event staff traditionally depend on Gulf transit hubs, especially Dubai, for onward international travel once their tournament commitments end.

With several commercial routes impacted, the ICC’s travel and logistics unit is now working with major international airlines to secure alternative connections through European, South Asian, and South-East Asian hubs, while a dedicated travel support desk has also been activated to ensure teams and officials can return home safely with minimal disruption following the knockout stage.

Semi-final and final venues locked

The ICC confirmed knockout venues earlier, with Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, among the key hosts for semifinal matches, while the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, is scheduled to stage the final if Pakistan are not involved. Venue allocation depended on qualification scenarios, now clarified following Pakistan’s elimination.

Pakistan elimination: Babar Azam selection call

Pakistan’s elimination also reignited debate around Babar Azam’s role throughout the tournament, not just his omission in the final Super 8 match. The former captain managed only 91 runs in six matches at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate close to 112, numbers widely viewed as below modern T20 standards.

Many analysts believe Pakistan’s management reacted too late. Given the team’s need for aggressive scoring and net run rate boosts earlier in the Super 8 stage, Babar could either have been benched in previous matches or restored permanently to the top order, where his anchoring style is more effective. Instead, his middle-order role slowed momentum during crucial phases.

Elsewhere: Jammu & Kashmir script Ranji Trophy history

Away from the World Cup, Jammu & Kashmir created domestic cricket history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating eight-time champions Karnataka in the final. The victory marked one of Indian domestic cricket’s biggest underdog stories, highlighting J&K’s remarkable consistency and tactical discipline throughout the season.

Q

Why was Pakistan eliminated despite beating Sri Lanka?

A

Pakistan missed semifinal qualification due to an inferior net run rate compared to New Zealand despite winning their final Super 8 match.

Q

Which teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals?

A

England, South Africa and New Zealand have secured the three semifinal spots, while the final qualification depends on the result of the India vs West Indies clash.

Q

Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals and final be played?

A

The semifinals are scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai, while the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  2. India Vs West Indies Preview, T20 World Cup: Bowling Questions Linger For SKY And Co In Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History During PAK Vs SL, Overtakes Virat Kohli’s 2014 Record

  4. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  5. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast And Predicted XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  2. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Pakistan Claims Nearly 300 Afghan Taliban Fighters Killed

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. India And EU To Grant Each Other Most Favoured Nation Status

  2. What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

  3. China Urges Citizens To Evacuate Iran ‘As Soon As Possible’

  4. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  5. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons