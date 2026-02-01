T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

Pakistan eliminated despite victory over Sri Lanka as New Zealand qualified for the semifinals on net run rate
India vs West Indies set to decide the final semifinal spot
ICC confirmed knockout venues and travel plans as T20 World Cup 2026 enters semifinal stage
The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage delivered high drama on Friday as Pakistan crashed out despite winning, New Zealand sealed qualification, and knockout logistics were finalised by the ICC.
With semifinal venues confirmed and travel plans activated, attention now shifts to the decisive India vs West Indies clash that will complete the final four lineup. Margins, net run rate calculations, and bold selection calls defined the day’s action. Pakistan’s campaign ended in disappointment despite victory which was indeed the biggest talking point of the day.
But we have plenty to talk about, so let's take a look at the big talking points from February 28 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan eliminated, New Zealand qualify
Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five runs in Pallekele but were eliminated after failing to surpass New Zealand’s superior net run rate. Despite finishing level on points, Pakistan’s earlier setbacks proved costly, allowing New Zealand to advance to the semifinals from the group.
The Men in Green needed a significantly bigger win margin after posting over 200 earlier in the game but couldn’t restrict Sri Lanka sufficiently, ending their campaign in heartbreaking fashion.
India vs West Indies preview
India and West Indies are set to clash in a virtual quarterfinal with the final semifinal berth on the line. Both sides remain in contention after mixed Super 8 results, making this Eden Gardens encounter decisive. India’s qualification scenario depends on securing a win, while West Indies carry confidence from strong batting performances in Kolkata, a venue historically favourable for the Caribbean side in ICC events.
ICC travel plans and knockout logistics
The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed it has activated contingency travel plans after disruptions to Middle East airspace affected global flight routes during the T20 World Cup 2026. The governing body acknowledged that a large number of players, team officials, broadcasters, and event staff traditionally depend on Gulf transit hubs, especially Dubai, for onward international travel once their tournament commitments end.
With several commercial routes impacted, the ICC’s travel and logistics unit is now working with major international airlines to secure alternative connections through European, South Asian, and South-East Asian hubs, while a dedicated travel support desk has also been activated to ensure teams and officials can return home safely with minimal disruption following the knockout stage.
Semi-final and final venues locked
The ICC confirmed knockout venues earlier, with Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, among the key hosts for semifinal matches, while the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, is scheduled to stage the final if Pakistan are not involved. Venue allocation depended on qualification scenarios, now clarified following Pakistan’s elimination.
Pakistan elimination: Babar Azam selection call
Pakistan’s elimination also reignited debate around Babar Azam’s role throughout the tournament, not just his omission in the final Super 8 match. The former captain managed only 91 runs in six matches at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate close to 112, numbers widely viewed as below modern T20 standards.
Many analysts believe Pakistan’s management reacted too late. Given the team’s need for aggressive scoring and net run rate boosts earlier in the Super 8 stage, Babar could either have been benched in previous matches or restored permanently to the top order, where his anchoring style is more effective. Instead, his middle-order role slowed momentum during crucial phases.
Elsewhere: Jammu & Kashmir script Ranji Trophy history
Away from the World Cup, Jammu & Kashmir created domestic cricket history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating eight-time champions Karnataka in the final. The victory marked one of Indian domestic cricket’s biggest underdog stories, highlighting J&K’s remarkable consistency and tactical discipline throughout the season.
Why was Pakistan eliminated despite beating Sri Lanka?
Pakistan missed semifinal qualification due to an inferior net run rate compared to New Zealand despite winning their final Super 8 match.
Which teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals?
England, South Africa and New Zealand have secured the three semifinal spots, while the final qualification depends on the result of the India vs West Indies clash.
Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals and final be played?
The semifinals are scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai, while the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.