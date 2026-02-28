Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

Career, Business & Jobs:

Through the entirety of this month, Saturn will be positioned in your tenth house, while Jupiter, the lord of the tenth house, will be in retrograde motion in the first house at the beginning of the month. However, Jupiter will transition into direct motion on the eleventh of the month. Mars, the planet that rules the sixth house, will spend the entirety of this month in the ninth house, where it will be joined by Rahu and Mercury. There will be a rise in your influence at work. You will be under a lot of strain at work, which will require you to put in a lot of effort, but you will not give in. During this time period, there is a high probability that you will be relocating, which may result in some delays in your work; yet, the change that you are working for may satisfy you.