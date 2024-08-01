Gemini Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Career, Business & Job:

At the start of this month, you'll feel good about things. If you want your coworkers to support you, you should treat them with a lot of love and kindness. There will be many chances for you to grow your business if you are running one. Anyone looking for a new job should know that they will likely be hired by a new company by the middle of this month. But you will have a lot of work to do and your skills will be put to the test in your new job. If you want to be an entrepreneur and have been planning for a long time, now is the best time to start your business. Some of your unfinished projects are likely to move forward in a good way near the end of this month. Do not just assume things; work hard and seize chances when they come up.