Manchester United have announced the signing of Julia Zigiotti Olme from Bayern Munich. The Swedish midfielder has signed a two-year deal with United, with an option for one further year, after just a single campaign with Bayern.
Zigiotti helped the Bavarian club win the Frauen-Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal last season off the back of a two-year spell with Brighton.
The 27-year-old featured in all four of Sweden's Euro 2025 matches, while also assisting and scoring in their penalty shoot-out defeat to England in the quarter-finals.
Zigiotti told the club website: "I am so happy to be here and so happy to get started and to join this family.
"I have been watching Manchester United in the last couple of years and, having seen what they have been doing, I am very impressed.
"They are a team that fits me and my style. Meeting the players has been great. They were like a family, and it was a fantastic way to start."
United begin their Women's Super League campaign against Leicester City on September 7.