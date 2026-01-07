Madrid Derby Preview, Spanish Super Cup 2026: Simeone Hails Alvarez, Says 'Words Are Not Enough'

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: On the eve of their Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final match against bitter rivals, Los Colchoneros boss Diego Simeone refused to compare Julian Alvarez with legendary Uruguayan Luis Suarez. Read his pre-match comments

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico face Real test in the Spanish Super Cup 2026, Madrid Derby at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah

  • Winners will take on either defending champions FC Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in the final

  • Atleti's last trophy, La Liga in 2020-21, was a result of Luis Suarez's superlative performance

Diego Simeone refused to compare Julian Alvarez to former Atletico Madrid hero Luis Suarez on the eve of their Supercopa de Espana showdown with Real Madrid.

Alvarez started the 2025-26 season brightly but has since endured a downturn in form, only scoring once in his last seven appearances across all competitions and providing one assist. 

Prior to this fall-off, Alvarez had contributed to 14 goals in 17 matches after the end of the Club World Cup (10 goals, four assists), six more than any other Atleti player (Giuliano Simeone had three goals and five assists). 

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Both Teams Eye Spot In Final - Photo: File
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hansi Flick’s Side Announce Starting XI

BY Minal Tomar

The Supercopa could represent Atleti's best chance of winning silverware this season, given they are already 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in LaLiga and are not yet assured of automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Atleti's last trophy win came when they claimed the LaLiga title in 2020-21, helped by a series of crucial goals from Uruguay legend Suarez.

Related Content
Related Content

Suarez got the decisive goal in 2-1 victories over both Osasuna and Real Valladolid in the final two matchdays, helping Atleti edge out Real Madrid by two points and leading Simeone to describe those big moments as "the Luis Suarez zone". 

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Union Saint-Gilloise in UEFA Champions League 2025-26. - null
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Union SG, UEFA Champions League: Alvarez, Gallagher On Target As Rojiblancos Seal Win

BY Stats Perform

But when asked if Alvarez lacked the big-game nous of Suarez, Simeone refused to bite.

"It is not worth repeating phrases from the past. Those come naturally, and at that moment that came out for me," he told reporters ahead of Thursday's derby in Jeddah.

"Julian has already shown the footballer he is. Many times, words are not enough, and only deeds are useful. Let's hope he has a great game."

info_icon

One of Alvarez's standout performances in an Atletico shirt came when they last faced Madrid in LaLiga in September.

He became only the second Atleti player to score both a penalty and a direct free-kick in the same LaLiga match in the 21st century, after Suarez against Cadiz in January 2021, in a crushing 5-2 victory for Simeone's side.

But Simeone does not expect that statement victory to have any bearing on Thursday's semi-final tie, saying: "I always think the same thing – that every game is different. 

Griezmann scored twice against Levante - null
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Antoine Griezmann Brace Secures Diego Simeone's Side 3-1 Win

BY Stats Perform

"The match at the Metropolitano will not be related to tomorrow's game. Each one has its own virtues. We will have to play the game we believe in to continue in this competition."

Simeone was also asked if he was open to coaching in the Saudi Pro League in the future, ahead of the Supercopa's sixth staging in the country.

And the Argentine is open to that prospect, saying: "We, as coaches, can never close doors. 

"We understand that football and life can change continuously. From the place I am in, I do not close any doors."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  3. Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Meets British Influencer KSI In Mumbai - Check Pictures

  4. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

  5. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  3. India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

  4. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  5. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. European Leaders Rally Behind Denmark As Trump Revives Claims On Greenland

  4. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  5. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark