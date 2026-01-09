Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup: Valverde Stars As RMA Set Up Clasico Showdown

Federico Valverde and Rodrgyo scored for RMA as they set up a clasico final in the Spanish Super Cup
Atletico did fightback with Alexander Sorloth's goal
RMA held on to victory despite Atleti's late surge
Federico Valverde scored a sensational free-kick and set up Real Madrid's other goal as they beat rivals Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a thrilling Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
Barcelona hammered Athletic Club 5-0 in the first semi-final on Wednesday, but Thursday's encounter between the capital rivals was much tighter.
Valverde was the difference maker, as he followed up his second-minute piledriver with a fabulous assist for Rodrygo as the Brazilian doubled Madrid's lead early in the second half.
However, Atletico fought back at King Abdullah Sport City, with Alexander Sorloth heading home in the 58th minute.
Diego Simeone's team saw some excellent chances for an equaliser pass them by, with Antoine Griezmann denied by a superb Thibaut Courtois save before bending just wide.
Julian Alvarez slammed wide in the closing stages of stoppage time, as Madrid teed up a reunion with holders Barca – it will be the fourth straight Supercopa final contested between the two great rivals of Spanish football.
Data Debrief: Madrid's forwards put on a clinic
Atletico tallied up 22 shots, but it is the scoreline that counts, and even though Madrid only had eight attempts, they were extremely clinical.
Xabi Alonso's team finished with 1.14 expected goals (0.14 xG per shot), while Atleti's per-shot xG came in at 0.1 (2.26 xG in total).
Valverde will take the plaudits. Playing at right-back, the Uruguay international's free-kick, hammered beyond Jan Oblak and into the left-hand corner, was a thing of beauty, and was the earliest free-kick goal for Madrid since 2013, and the earliest goal in a Supercopa match since the turn of the century. However, his defence-splitting pass into Rodrygo was a joy to behold, too.
Rodrygo was responsible for half of Madrid's shots, while he also had six touches in Atleti's box, more than any of his team-mates.