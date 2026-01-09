Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup: Valverde Stars As RMA Set Up Clasico Showdown

Valverde will take the plaudits. Playing at right-back, the Uruguay international's free-kick, hammered beyond Jan Oblak and into the left-hand corner, was a thing of beauty, and was the earliest free-kick goal for Madrid since 2013, and the earliest goal in a Supercopa match since the turn of the century. However, his defence-splitting pass into Rodrygo was a joy to behold, too.